Job summary

Job Profile Summary

The Environmental Engineer is a member of the refinery Environmental team that assists the refinery in compliance with various federal, state, and local regulations. The refinery is subject to extensive federal and state regulatory requirements, in addition to requirements through a Consent Decree with USEPA. The Environmental Engineer acts as the site’s subject matter expert for various disciplines, supports refinery compliance efforts, develops robust processes to support compliance program ownership, and acts as a visible safety leader in support of site safety initiatives.





Recently, bp agreed to sell all of its 50% share of the Toledo Refinery to joint-venture partner Cenovus. The sale was recently announced and the deal is expected to close in late February 2023. After the sale closes, the refinery will be fully operated by Cenovus, and current bp employees who accept the Cenovus offer of employment will transition to Cenovus. You may find more information on Cenovus at www.cenovus.com.

Key accountabilities

Responsible for helping manage various regulatory compliance programs, such as Title V Quarterly Reporting, Refinery Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT), New Source Performance Standards (NSPS), National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAPs), and Permits to Install

Maintains and develops procedures and plans for air compliance tasks

Functions as the primary environmental contact for one of the Refinery’s Operations assets

Provides strategic direction for meeting new compliance requirements, and helps to optimize current compliance practices

Provides coaching and training to the line as necessary to achieve high awareness and understanding of regulatory requirements

Develops cost-effective approaches to achieve compliance with new environmental regulations, and where appropriate, attempts to modify existing permits/procedures to reduce the cost and complexity of compliance

Acts as a visible safety leader in the field and actively displays the bp safety leadership principles.

Formal education

Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent preferred

Additional technical education or equivalent in other engineering discipline is desirable

Desirable critera

3 years’ experience with Title V Permit and air regulations

5 years’ experience in petrochemical operations OR 5 years’ experience in a relevant industry with a technical degree.

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.