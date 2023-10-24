Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to identify and advise on environmental risks, supporting the delivery of regulatory compliance, co-ordinating audits and inspections, and assisting the development of key environmental procedures and programmes.



Job Description:

Job Summary:

The Cherry Point Refinery is seeking Environmental Engineer with expertise in federal and state environmental regulatory requirements. As an Environmental Engineer, you will become a member of the environmental team whose responsibilities include ensuring compliance with applicable air, water, waste disposal, remediation and land use requirements. Your primary activities will be regulatory applicability assessments, capital project planning, permitting, monitoring, record keeping, reporting, auditing, training, and equipment troubleshooting



Key accountabilities :

Interpret and apply complex environmental regulatory requirements to refining operations

Possess extensive knowledge of air quality regulations

Facilitate accurate, timely and efficient preparation of compliance reports and plans

Provide efficient approaches to complex environmental challenges (new regulatory requirements, added operational flexibility, cost and complexity reductions, etc.) under constrained timelines

Provide technical support, leadership, advice, and/or troubleshooting for regulatory compliance with environmental regulations – both generally in support of the refinery and specific to the programs for which you will serve as Subject Matter Expert (SME)

Maintain a proven understanding of refinery configuration, equipment, process flows, discharge or emission points, associated waste streams, pollution control equipment technology, and emission measurement techniques

Maintain a working knowledge of federal, state, and local agency structure, procedures, and relevant environmental regulations with a deep knowledge of those affecting programs for which you serve as SME

Recommend and lead implementation of actions necessary to achieve continuous improvement.

Maintain engagement with partners with divergent interests through eloquent and customer-focused interactions and communications

Complete training and maintain certifications to support Incident Management Team.

Share rotating 24-7 on-call responsibilities with 10 other team members

Provide environmental leadership to assigned process unit(s)

Handle contractor support and/or budget for execution of programs for which you serve as SME



Education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in an engineering or related technical field

Job Requirements:

5+ years of experience in a manufacturing/industrial setting

Experience working with outside coalitions and/or regulatory agencies

Strong computer and data management skills with proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, PI Process Book and compliance tracking databases



Desirable criteria and qualifications

10 years of demonstrated ability in a manufacturing/industrial setting

Refining or petrochemical process engineering and/or environmental experience

Proficient in practical application of math, chemistry and physics

Experience with process control systems, programmable logic controllers and data acquisition and handling systems preferred

Experience as member of capital project teams with solid understanding and experience with capital project delivery systems

How much do we pay?



99,000.00 - 185,000.00 USD Annual

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Air quality management, Biodiversity Management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.