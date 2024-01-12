Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

BPX Energy is a leading player in the oil and gas industry, committed to innovation and sustainable practices. The Environmental Lead, reporting to the Head of Environmental & Regulatory, will foster bpx’s culture of safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible operations and outcomes. The Environmental Lead will guide and champion a team of professionals responsible for air emissions permitting and compliance. In this role, you will act as the subject matter expert on state and federal air quality regulations, policy deployment, and ongoing and emerging environmental risks. Success in this position includes the ability to deliver critical thinking, innovation, and agility; and foster collaboration across stakeholders.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Provide technical leadership and guidance, coach, mentor, and develop team members to deliver team purpose.

Develop team goals in line with greater company established goals and drive progress.

Understand various regulations and communicate requirements and practices to internal stakeholders to ensure compliance and conformance with BP corporate requirements and agency rules and regulations.

Facilitate and lead air compliance programs including, but not limited to, equipment inventory, engine stack testing, gas and liquids sampling and LDAR IR camera inspections.

Collaborate with internal stakeholders (engineering, operations, legal, policy and regulatory) to proactively identify, analyze, assess impact of, and develop mitigation strategies to manage, potential air emissions risks and policies.

Coordinate responses to agency inquiries, inspections and enforcement actions.

Prepare summary and forecast materials for communication with all levels of the organization.

Provide rule and regulation interpretations on complex regulatory issues and provide technical expertise on proposed rule and regulation changes.

Provide technical support and collaborate with internal and external stakeholders on carbon emissions and sustainability initiatives.

Participate in industry initiatives and trade organization meetings in support of Community & External Affairs team.

Optimizing work flows and load balancing so that the actions performed by the team build the most overall value to the business.

Travel approximately 10 to 25 percent of the time to meet with direct reports and key stakeholders, and field visits to build working knowledge and relationships with operations.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in engineering or other relevant technical/science-related degree.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum 10 years of experience in oil and gas industry (upstream and midstream) with emphasis in air quality compliance and conformance.

2 years of management experience, including training junior staff.

Demonstrated knowledge of federal and state air quality rules and regulations; specific experience with LDNR, TCEQ and EPA NSPS and Greenhouse Gas Reporting Rule (Subpart W and NSPS OOOO series experience preferred).

Critical thinker, innovative and agile in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills which include the ability to speak, write and listen in a manner that clarifies issues, promotes closure and delivers information in a clear and concise manner.

Demonstrated project management skills, including proactive in planning ahead and problem solving.

Commitment to bp’s Values and Behaviors.

Experienced in process simulation modeling and emission calculation techniques.

Strong skills using Microsoft Office products, including Excel

Desirable criteria

In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:

Ability to influence those outside of own team

Self-starter with minimum supervision

Ability to effectively interface, influence and build alignment with individuals and multi-discipline teams at all levels

Growth mindset with bias towards change and action

Strong communications at all levels of the organization

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $167,000 - $210,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.





Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Air quality management, Biodiversity Management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.