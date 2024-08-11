Environmental Liability Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Lead, manage, support, and advise all aspects of environmental lifecycle management of sites and delivery of projects for eliminating and or preventing liabilities.

Understanding of the commercial context, evaluating the environmental status of sites to resolve exit solution in line with the bp’s local and global strategy.

Effective risk management in evaluating varying risks and mitigating exposures.

Provide leadership and work with suppliers at any given time

Provide advice to bp businesses to support in their activities and prevent future liabilities coming to bp.

Actively participate and in Industry forums, bringing, sharing and implementing best practices across industry.

Participate in joint industry remediation projects, rotating chairmanship

About bp

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Key Accountabilities

Delivery of Strategic Environmental Liability Management:

Set the strategic direction for sites with environmental liabilities, monitor effectiveness, and adjust as necessary to lead to the most effective and sustainable lifecycle cost.

Secure regulatory third-party and/or settlement agreements to reduce risk and resolve liability claims. Support and/or lead site legal matters with bp Legal (claims and settlements)

Executing Site Remediation Projects:

Lead the technical evaluation and delivery of: site investigations, conceptual site model development, feasibility studies, remedy selection, remedial/corrective action plan preparation, remedy implementation/construction, and evaluation of remediation project information to optimize sustainable remedy.

Build Site and Project Execution Plan to progress the site remediation.

Lead the basic work team to select the remedy, develop the contracting strategy, develop the HSSE plan to define what and how the work will be done.

Environmental Provision Assurance:

Evaluate and define the provision and work closely with businesses to assure alignment

Assist in responding to internal and external audits of bp’s environmental provision process

Essential Education

Bachelor or higher degree in relevant discipline

Proven experience in the environmental and remediation services field (e.g. consultancy, agency, corporate), including project management, risk management and operations management

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Strong Project Management experience across a portfolio of larger sites or more complex projects

Ability to advocate and negotiate successful outcomes across complex issues with regulatory agencies and or other customers.

Strong risk management ability to be able to evaluate and mitigate multiple risk exposures.

High level technical expertise, demonstrated soil and groundwater assessment expertise, ability to develop and interpret site conceptual models, prepare Remedial Action Plans, apply remediation technologies, and interpret and analyse performance data to optimise remedy performance.

Ability to apply and communicate BP’s environmental provisioning process and results to peers and senior leaders in the bp organisation.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Business Continuity Management, Carbon intensity measurement, Communication, Continuous Learning, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Decision Making, Influencing, Life cycle and circularity, Oil spill preparedness and response, Remediation Management, Social valuation and impact, Stakeholder Engagement, Sustainability awareness and action, Sustainability Development



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.