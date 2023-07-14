Environmental Performance Co-ordinator

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for providing advice and support on straightforward HS&E related matters, supporting in the accurate, complete and timely reporting of HS&E incidents and assisting in the production and interpretation of reliable data and reports which can be used to monitor and manage HS&E performance.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing advice and support on straightforward HS&E related matters, supporting in the accurate, complete and timely reporting of HS&E incidents and assisting in the production and interpretation of reliable data and reports which can be used to monitor and manage HS&E performance.



Job Description:

This is a great opportunity to provide vital support to a busy environmental and social compliance team supporting North Sea energy operations. The role will support the ongoing delivery of bp’s compliance requirements and have oversight of the huge range of activities occurring in the business, including drilling, production, subsea and Projects.

Key accountabilities:

Managing the environmental & compliance data for the North Sea region. This will include:

NEMS – supporting the Senior Compliance Advisor in managing the environmental data tool ‘NEMS’ and utilising it for collation, analysis and presentation of performance data.

UKETS – supporting the environmental advisors in collating the information required for atmospheric regulatory submissions and the verification processes.

EEMS returns – supporting the environmental advisors in collating the information required for regulatory submissions, and accessing the UK Energy Portal as required.

One CSR – corporate reporting. Supporting the regional environmental advisors in preparing their quarterly and annual OneCSR reports. This includes data on atmospheric emissions, discharges to sea, waste volumes, etc.

Support the environmental team in collating monthly and quarterly environmental Performance Reports (at both and asset and regional level), and preparing templates for presentation purposes.

Undertake regular data assurance activities to support identification of any issues within the data management systems.

Identify Continuous Improvement opportunities to help the team work more efficiently and effectively.

Working with the Hydrocarbon Accounting (HVR) team and the Measurement team to ensure environmental data flow is accurate and support any troubleshooting.

Manage the regional environmental data sets within the OneMap GIS tool. This includes environmental sensitivity data and environmental survey data. Prepare maps as required to support compliance activities.

Support the region in managing the Compliance Task Manager (CTM) tool, and keep it up to date and accurate.

Support the team in inputting data into the regional HSE&C tracking tool (IRIS) and automating data output reports to support tracking of performance.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Degree in an environmental, compliance, data management, IT, GIS or related discipline.

Experience in data management

Track record of working within teams and building and maintaining productive internal relationships.

Validated experience in implementing performance improvements; willingness to challenge status quo where appropriate to make change happen.

Ability to efficiently prioritize work on a continual basis.

Excellent communication, negotiation and influencing skills across all levels of the organisation.

Desirable Criteria:

Understanding and experience of the UK regulatory regime and knowledge of systems and reporting requirements.

Technical knowledge of operations, including offshore production, subsea, wells and exploration.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.