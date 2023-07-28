This role is eligible for relocation within country

The Environmental Planning Advisor is responsible for supporting the environmental planning team to deliver the refinery’s permit strategy and to provide clear direction on regulatory requirements for refinery projects, and using technical capabilities, provide day-to-day operational support and advice on environmental compliance.

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Key accountabilities

Assist with the refinery’s Title V and NPDES permit modifications and renewals throughout the process from submittal of the permit application until issuance working closely with the government to obtain permits.

Assist in the comprehensive environmental reviews for refinery changes via the management of change (MOC) process.

Provide environmental technical expertise to the refinery’s project teams to ensure projects are designed to meet environmental regulatory and permit requirements.

Assist in the implementation of projects into the refinery’s environmental management systems to provide sustainable compliance.

Maintain guidance documents and policies to provide sustainable processes for permitting and supporting projects.

Liaison between the environmental team and the refinery projects team for refinery project meetings as well as refinery environmental team meetings.

Serve as Liaison between selected refinery operations asset and the environmental team.

Provide project and general MOC training to the environmental team.

Assist the environmental team in driving environmental projects through concept development

Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours.

Essential education:

BS in Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Environmental Science, Chemistry, or equivalent education is essential.

Environmental based accreditations desirable

Essential experience and job requirements:

Minimum of 5 years previous environmental construction permitting and program management experience; experience with refinery specific permitting, or other similar experience.

Experience in Clean Air Act compliance (Title V, NSPS, MACT, etc.)

Experience in water permitting and compliance (e.g., NPDES, 316B, IDNR, USACE, etc).

Detail oriented and well organized.

Expertise with Microsoft office (Outlook, Teams, Word, PowerPoint, Excel)

Desirable criteria

Experience with Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) permitting.

Experience with project capital value process (CVP)

Experience in refinery and/or chemical plant process engineering or operations

Experience working with industry coalitions and governmental regulatory agencies

Ability to read and understand P&ID – both in field and office settings.

Ability to perform work with cross-functional teams and provide oversight to contractor staff.

Demonstrated ability to review new and existing environmental regulations, provide interpretation, and translate into actionable terms via policies, procedures, and plans.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Air quality management, Biodiversity management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management



