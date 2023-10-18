This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

The Environmental Planning Lead supervises a team of environmental specialists/advisors, leads the Whiting refinery’s multi-media (air and water) permit strategy and permit applications, assesses environmental impacts and sustainability for projects, and provides clear direction on regulatory requirements for projects.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Manage the refinery’s Title V and National Pollutant Discharge Elimination Systems (NPDES) permit modifications, refinery construction projects, and renewals throughout the process from submittal of the permit application until issuance working closely with IDEM (Indiana Department of Environmental Management) to acquire permits that provide operational flexibility and reduce cost/complexity of compliance.

Lead a team responsible for comprehensive environmental reviews for refinery changes via the MOC (management of change) process to identify and mitigate compliance risk.

Provide environmental technical expertise to the refinery’s project teams to ensure projects are designed to meet environmental regulatory and permit requirements.

Manage the implementation of projects into the refinery’s environmental management systems to provide sustainable compliance.

Create and maintain guidance documents and policies for sustainable processes for permitting and supporting projects.

Network with BP groups, industry members and government agencies on environmental issues to keep abreast of regulatory compliance initiatives or enforcement practices. Monitor state rules and ensure management systems are updated for compliance as necessary.

Serve as primary contact point with IDEM/EPA permitting.

Communicate issues and propose solutions to management as needed.



Required Qualifications

10 years of experience in environmental permitting, compliance, and impact assessment.

Experience with Title V and NPDES permitting.

Highly effective verbal and written communication capable of presenting and simplifying sophisticated topics to company leadership and regulatory partners.

Experience interpreting federal and state regulations related to environmental permitting and compliance.

Experience with New Source Performance Standards (NSPS), National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP), Clean Air Act (CAA), Clean Water Act (CWA) regulations.



Preferred Qualifications

Experience managing personnel and contractors.

Experience with Consent Decree compliance and management.

Oil refinery experience and process knowledge.

Experience working on capital projects and multi discipline project teams.



Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Air quality management, Biodiversity Management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management



