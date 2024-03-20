Entity:Trading & Shipping
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
About bp
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.
In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too!
The Environmental Product Analyst will participate in portfolio management of the bp Energy Retail’s retail electricity renewable portfolio with a focus on REC retirements, reporting, accounting, and profitability analysis. The individual will identify opportunities and work with affiliate business units and functional groups to develop and deploy innovative solutions that leverage market analysis, advanced analytics and technical competence.
Support our retail renewable energy business position management and PL reconciliation
Provide renewable energy market expertise in ERCOT, ISONE, PJM, NYISO, MISO, CAISO and various state-level environmental markets
Perform daily review, compliance and execution of inventory transfers
Analyze all registry data, regulatory changes, and market trends
Manage retail RPS and voluntary REC obligations across all markets
Support trade execution and deal entry of renewable energy deals
Work closely with costing team by proving updates that will impact retail contract costs
Work closely with regulatory team on RPS compliance filings
Provide updated position report for all RPS and voluntary REC positions
Understand REC banking rules and limits in all deregulated markets.
Provide expertise regarding compliance and voluntary REC markets
Bachelor degree required. A degree in a quantitative field such as math, statistics, IT, quantitative finance or engineering preferred
Minimum 1 year of experience in renewable energy related role
Working knowledge of ISO markets, the electric power grid and marketplace
High level of proficiency in Excel VBA and SQL required. Python proficiency preferred
Knowledge of OpenLink Endur or other ETRM systems preferred
Analytical skills required for risk assessment
Strong individual contributor with consultative style and skills for collaboration and teamwork
Skilled at working across multi-disciplinary functions and departments
Proficient in collecting, querying, organizing and analyzing complex data, evaluating information and drawing logical conclusions
At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.