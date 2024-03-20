This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too!

Job Summary

The Environmental Product Analyst will participate in portfolio management of the bp Energy Retail’s retail electricity renewable portfolio with a focus on REC retirements, reporting, accounting, and profitability analysis. The individual will identify opportunities and work with affiliate business units and functional groups to develop and deploy innovative solutions that leverage market analysis, advanced analytics and technical competence.

Main Responsibilities

Support our retail renewable energy business position management and PL reconciliation

Provide renewable energy market expertise in ERCOT, ISONE, PJM, NYISO, MISO, CAISO and various state-level environmental markets

Perform daily review, compliance and execution of inventory transfers

Analyze all registry data, regulatory changes, and market trends

Manage retail RPS and voluntary REC obligations across all markets

Support trade execution and deal entry of renewable energy deals

Work closely with costing team by proving updates that will impact retail contract costs

Work closely with regulatory team on RPS compliance filings

Provide updated position report for all RPS and voluntary REC positions

Understand REC banking rules and limits in all deregulated markets.

Provide expertise regarding compliance and voluntary REC markets

Requirements & Qualifications

Bachelor degree required. A degree in a quantitative field such as math, statistics, IT, quantitative finance or engineering preferred

Minimum 1 year of experience in renewable energy related role

Working knowledge of ISO markets, the electric power grid and marketplace

High level of proficiency in Excel VBA and SQL required. Python proficiency preferred

Knowledge of OpenLink Endur or other ETRM systems preferred

Analytical skills required for risk assessment

Strong individual contributor with consultative style and skills for collaboration and teamwork

Skilled at working across multi-disciplinary functions and departments

Proficient in collecting, querying, organizing and analyzing complex data, evaluating information and drawing logical conclusions

Why join us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.