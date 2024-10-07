Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

The Environmental Reporting Compliance Advisor is responsible for preparing and submitting technical environmental compliance reports to various regulatory agencies to help support site-wide compliance and the delivery of regulatory activities, using deep understanding of refinery processes and environmental regulations to provide accurate technical reports.

Key Accountabilities:

Prepares and submits numerous environmental compliance reports to various federal, state, and local regulatory agencies as required by environmental permits and regulations.

Identifies, assesses, and advises on environmental and compliance risk reduction measures, supporting the investigation of environmental incidents, sharing findings, and implementing corrective actions.

Reviews new and updated legislation, regulation, and bp requirements, advising on the appropriate response to support continued compliance.

Leads the development of key environmental procedures and programs, coordinating audits to evaluate compliance with applicable requirements.

Provides recommendations for environmental innovation and improvements within engineering schemes, including the promotion of sustainable design solutions.

Coordinates environmental assessments and advises on risk identification, performing regular due diligence audits and conducting self-verification activity.

Provides day-to-day operational support on complex environmental issues, providing advice on legislative requirements and environmental permit compliance.

Conducts self-verification activity of the environmental risks captured in the asset risk register, working with management to ensure the appropriate mitigations are implemented and delivered.

Coordinates regulatory compliance tasks and monitors the delivery of inspection findings and requirements through relevant systems, providing expertise in support of internal and external reporting.

Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models bp’s Values & Behaviors.

Ensures personal and team compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.



Essential Education:

BS in Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Environmental Science, Chemistry, 5 plus years Refinery Operational Supervisory experience or equivalent education is essential.

Environmental based accreditations desirable.



Essential Experience:

Minimum of 5 years previous environmental/compliance program management experience is essential; experience with Title V Permits is essential; experience with Consent Decrees, LDAR Programs, BWON Programs, Combustion (Flares/Heaters) programs, or other similar experience is preferred.

Experience with technical report generation/writing is essential.

Experience in refinery and/or chemical plant process engineering or operations is desirable.

Experience working with industry coalitions and governmental regulatory agencies is desirable.



Desirable Criteria:

Trained to lead Self-Assessment and Audits

Leads Change

Problem Solver

Maintains environmental generalist competency

Understands and observes all company and unit HSE&C policies, procedures, and guidelines

Foster effective teamwork and collaboration

Ability to work outside in the refinery process operating units

Ability to climb stairs and ladders up.

Ability to read and understand P&ID – both in field and office settings.

Demonstrated ability to collaborate with Operations and Maintenance staff to implement sustainable customer focused compliance management systems.

Ability to perform work with cross-functional teams and provide oversight to contractor staff.

Demonstrated ability to review new and existing environmental regulations, provide interpretation, and translate into actionable terms via policies, procedures, and plans.





