Environmental & Social Advisor- CCUS

This role is in support of bp’s expanding new energy project portfolio and part of the bp hydrogen/CCUS strategy. You will be key in delivering bp’s sustainability framework which focuses on achieving net zero, caring for our planet and people. The successful candidate will handle regulatory, environmental and social requirements for project(s) in the stages of concept development and optimize. As an environmental and social (E&S) advisor, you will support the project team in identifying and handling the risks arising from a regulatory, environmental and social perspective. This role involves engaging with multi discipline teams based at locations throughout the world so consideration for managing time zones, different languages and cultural sensitivities is important.
Air quality management, Biodiversity management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management
