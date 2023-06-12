Environmental & Social Advisor- CCUS

Job summary

This role is in support of bp’s expanding new energy project portfolio and part of the bp hydrogen/CCUS strategy. You will be key in delivering bp’s sustainability framework which focuses on achieving net zero, caring for our planet and people. The successful candidate will handle regulatory, environmental and social requirements for project(s) in the stages of concept development and optimize. As an environmental and social (E&S) advisor, you will support the project team in identifying and handling the risks arising from a regulatory, environmental and social perspective. This role involves engaging with multi discipline teams based at locations throughout the world so consideration for managing time zones, different languages and cultural sensitivities is important.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Responsibilities:

Identify potential environmental and social impacts from projects concepts

Identify E&S impacts from projects concepts, and the E&S risks, mitigations & opportunities

Support and challenge as appropriate the project teams to employ good HSE practices in avoiding or mitigating adverse impacts to the community and the environment (Carbon, People and Planet aims)

Identify the need for, and coordinate, any Central HSE expertise necessary to support specific deliverables of the projects

Lead on environmental and social support as required by major project processes, bp group practices (GDP 3.6), HSE&C guidelines and local regulations.

Identify regulatory applicability and develop the project permitting strategy

Develop permitting and consenting plans and submit applications to meet the overall project schedule

Develop and lead the implementation plans for regulatory stakeholder and public engagement / consultation in collaboration with regional E&S and C&A teams.

Lead the HSE activities to meet the requirements of the project processes.

Handle environmental and social contracts where applicable.

Requirements:

Experience in operations or projects HSE roles demonstrating leadership skills

Highly advanced knowledge of HSE, regulatory systems, standards and policy in highly regulated, high hazard industries.

Technical knowledge and experience in environmental and social risk identification, with detailed knowledge practices and procedures and delivery of programs.

High level of experience and knowledge of regulatory, consenting regimes and collaborator management.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Air quality management, Biodiversity management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.