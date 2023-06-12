Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Environmental & Social Advisor- CCUS

Environmental & Social Advisor- CCUS

Environmental & Social Advisor- CCUS

  • Location United States of America - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ063917
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

This role is in support of bp’s expanding new energy project portfolio and part of the bp hydrogen/CCUS strategy. You will be key in delivering bp’s sustainability framework which focuses on achieving net zero, caring for our planet and people. The successful candidate will handle regulatory, environmental and social requirements for project(s) in the stages of concept development and optimize. As an environmental and social (E&S) advisor, you will support the project team in identifying and handling the risks arising from a regulatory, environmental and social perspective. This role involves engaging with multi discipline teams based at locations throughout the world so consideration for managing time zones, different languages and cultural sensitivities is important.

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

HSSE Group


Job Summary:

This role is in support of bp’s expanding new energy project portfolio and part of the bp hydrogen/CCUS strategy. You will be key in delivering bp’s sustainability framework which focuses on achieving net zero, caring for our planet and people.

The successful candidate will handle regulatory, environmental and social requirements for project(s) in the stages of concept development and optimize. As an environmental and social (E&S) advisor, you will support the project team in identifying and handling the risks arising from a regulatory, environmental and social perspective. This role involves engaging with multi discipline teams based at locations throughout the world so consideration for managing time zones, different languages and cultural sensitivities is important.


Job Description:

Responsibilities:

  • Identify potential environmental and social impacts from projects concepts
  • Identify E&S impacts from projects concepts, and the E&S risks, mitigations & opportunities
  • Support and challenge as appropriate the project teams to employ good HSE practices in avoiding or mitigating adverse impacts to the community and the environment (Carbon, People and Planet aims)
  • Identify the need for, and coordinate, any Central HSE expertise necessary to support specific deliverables of the projects
  • Lead on environmental and social support as required by major project processes, bp group practices (GDP 3.6), HSE&C guidelines and local regulations.
  • Identify regulatory applicability and develop the project permitting strategy
  • Develop permitting and consenting plans and submit applications to meet the overall project schedule
  • Develop and lead the implementation plans for regulatory stakeholder and public engagement / consultation in collaboration with regional E&S and C&A teams.
  • Lead the HSE activities to meet the requirements of the project processes.
  • Handle environmental and social contracts where applicable.

Requirements:

  • Experience in operations or projects HSE roles demonstrating leadership skills
  • Highly advanced knowledge of HSE, regulatory systems, standards and policy in highly regulated, high hazard industries.
  • Technical knowledge and experience in environmental and social risk identification, with detailed knowledge practices and procedures and delivery of programs.
  • High level of experience and knowledge of regulatory, consenting regimes and collaborator management.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.


Travel Requirement


Relocation Assistance:


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Air quality management, Biodiversity management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp