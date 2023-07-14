Environmental & Social Advisor - Projects

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for supporting environmental regulatory compliance and the delivery of regulatory activities, including inspections and reporting, utilising sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day operational support and advice on environmental issues, acting as a subject matter expert.

This is a rare opportunity to take on a role as an Environmental & Social Advisor within an experienced, high performing team. It is an excellent chance to build broad knowledge of the oil and gas industry within an integrated energy company and gain exposure across the business life cycle. Training in support of the role will be provided. This position will be directly supporting P&O Projects in the North Sea operating basin covering both topsides modifications and subsurface tiebacks. Support may be required to support the wider projects operating base including AGT/Oman and Egypt. You will be supporting the Projects team to deliver regulatory compliance, environmental and social requirements. We are looking for an experienced, motivated, dynamic individual who enjoys working as part of a team in a fast-paced environment and embraces new challenges.

The North Sea operates under an established and sophisticated regulatory regime for which the Environmental Advisor is the primary interface with applicable regulators and stakeholders for project scopes in region. The Environmental Advisor role will support all aspects of HSSE plans and agenda for the Project portfolio and will report to the North Sea Senior Environmental & Social Advisor. The Environmental Advisor is responsible for the development and management of applicable Regulatory and Environmental plans and deliverables.

We recognise that there is a need for organisations like ours to think about sustainability holistically, encompassing climate and environmental concerns as well as a broader set of issues that impact society. There is also the need to follow through on our commitments and aims with timely efforts and transparency on progress. In 2020 we launched a new sustainability frame that helps us to do that.

The frame includes our net zero ambition and aims and our wider approach to environmental and social issues. It also helps to concentrate our efforts and resources where we believe we can make the most difference. It has three focus areas: get to net zero, improve people’s lives, care for our planet. These include prioritised themes linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

This is an exciting time to work for bp, as we look to transition towards Net Zero and the successful candidate will be engaged in supporting the region through this transition.

Key Accountabilities:

Ensure the project implements RCE&S management in conformance with BP internal Practices

Manage and implement the project Environment and Social Management Plans for all activities.

Develop and manage the Regulatory Compliance Plans and stakeholder engagement.

Delivery of applicable permits, including ESIAs and associated modelling and assessments including those required for UK compliance.

Support low carbon assessment and management of BP internal requirements through decision making process.

Provide input to the projects risk management process to capture HSE risks associated with the project, ensure the right level of line ownership and support development of Risk Action Plans as required.

Ensure project RCE&S readiness for entry to Define and Execute in support of the PHSSER process and other Readiness Reviews.

Support performance management of environmental consultants preparing work on bp’s behalf.

Work with the project HSE&C Lead to present consistent HSE input to the Projects Leadership Team.

Support North Sea Region low carbon agenda and action plans.

Provide technical support and promote environmental good practice through mentorship and training. Provide coaching and support to Project Leadership Teams in RCE&S requirements and expectations.

Ensure that Safety Leadership Principles and Human Performance Principles are understood and applied.

Interface with wider North Sea HSE&C teams to ensure alignment and sharing of best practice.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Degree in an environmental or related discipline.

Working towards a Professional chartered level qualification or equivalent required e.g. IEMA Full Membership Status (or equivalent).

Experience of North Sea region regulatory requirements and expectations.

Technical and practical experience in project delivery, management of consultants, modelling and technical data reports.

Track record of working within teams and building and maintaining productive internal and external relationships with key stakeholders.

Validated experience in implementing environmental performance improvement; willingness to challenge status quo where appropriate to make change happen.

Ability to efficiently prioritize work on a continual basis.

Excellent communication, negotiation and influencing skills across all levels of the organisation.

Desirable Criteria:

Specialist knowledge of projects.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include part-time and flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits.



