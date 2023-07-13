Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

We are looking for Environmental & Social Advisor to join our E&SR (Environmental & Social Responsibility) discipline based in Baku, Azerbaijan. In this position, we expect you to: - Provide operational support to address environmental and social issues, evolving bp standards and practices and emerging regulatory requirements; - Lead assessment and mitigation of environmental and social risks, drive and oversee delivery of environmental policies, procedures, studies, research and survey activities; - Advise and coach workforce on E&S legislative and bp requirements so that they are understood, implemented and sustained; - Perform E&S inspections, oversights compliance tasks and contribute to delivery of monitoring programmes, internal and external reporting, inspections and audits. The role is open for national applications only and will report to E&SR Discipline Lead.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About the role

Key accountabilities include, but are not limited to:

Contribute to relevant bp Operating Management System including environment-related risk management, and regulatory compliance. Understand and drive Group and AGT Region Environmental Agenda/Programs in designated operations.

Understand legal and Group Defined Practice (GDP) and Group Recommended Practice (GRP) environmental requirements and be able to interpret and effectively apply legal requirements at area level to reduce environmental risk

Implement and maintain effective Environmental Management System (EMS) within the area of responsibility in compliance with ISO14001 requirements to ensure that environmental Policies, Procedures and documentation (waste management plan, monitoring plan, aspect & impact registers, environmental records etc) applicable to area are kept up-to-date and implemented

Understand and identify / regularly review environmental aspects of the facility and take necessary measures to manage/prevent risks and mitigate environmental impacts as appropriate

Deliver Internal and external reporting as per relevant Company procedures and legal requirements.

Conduct or contribute to environmental performance analyses related to the designated area

Contribute to the AGT Region self-verification program (Support ISO 14001 external certification audits, act as internal auditors for EMS audits and Compliance audits etc.)

Work with the designated Compliance Advisor to support the AGTR Compliance agenda (task verification, task closer quality assurance, compliance culture (CTM training and compliance awareness)

Oversee implementation of site/facility environmental monitoring programs as per AGT Region Env Monitoring Strategy and Programs

Support and participate in environmental incident investigations, assist in the development of effective remedial actions to address root causes and track the effectiveness of actions over time

Support implementation of LRMS (Labor rights and modern slavery) process in the region

About you

Essential skills and experience:

Bachelor Degree in Environmental Engineering or Science

2+ years of experience in the Environmental Field, especially within the Oil & Gas

Highly effective verbal and written communication skills, able to engage with and effectively influence site personnel and site management

Strong technical and analytical skills regarding Environmental Impacts Assessment and Management

Self-motivated performer succeeding in a team environment as well as individual contributor

Thorough knowledge of current industry HSE practices

Willingness and availability to travel to onshore and offshore assets

Fluency in Azerbaijani and English language

Desirable skills and knowledge:

Knowledge and experience implementing bp HSE Policies, Standards, Practices and Guidelines

Knowledge and experience of using Environmental Management Systems (EMS)

IEMA Membership

ISO 14001 Auditor qualification



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.