Environmental & Social Advisor - Systems

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

About bp:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role:

The Environmental & Social (E&S) Advisor – Systems is a member of the Gulf of America (GoA) E&S Team and will support conformance with bp’s operations management system (OMS) 7.1 Regulatory Compliance. The E&S Advisor – Systems is responsible for delivering the GoM compliance task management program; maintaining GoM E&S Team Sharepoint and PowerBI Tools and maintaining various environmental and regulatory compliance databases. ​

What you will deliver:

Key responsibilities:

Oversee implementation of Compliance Task Management (CTM) System, which includes but not limited to:

Provide a consistent, risk-based approach to development and maintenance of compliance tasks in the GoA Tasking Strategy.

Identify the relationship between applicable regulatory HSSE requirements, compliance tasks, accountable personnel, operational controls, and completion evidence within the Compliance Matrix.

Coach SMEs on the Tasking Strategy and Applicability/Compliance Matrix reviews providing guidance on compliance task development.

Develop Compliance tasks in conjunction with Task Owners and SMEs.

Communicate compliance task assignments to Compliance Task Owners and Compliance Task Supervisors and provide orientation on their Compliance Management System (CMS) role to incoming personnel.

Liaison with SMEs, Compliance Task Owners and Compliance Task Supervisors to make changes to compliance tasks (task language, legal requirements, operational controls, personnel changes, etc.).

Communicate upcoming compliance tasks to Compliance Task Owners and Compliance Task Supervisors.

Escalate overdue compliance tasks and document closure of corrective actions under oversight of the E&S Discipline Lead.

Report status of compliance task completion to management via regular KPI reports.

Review CMS tools and databases for accuracy, trends, errors, and consistency between tools, compliance requirements, tasks, task assignments and functionality of document links.

Document applicability table and compliance matrix changes as a result of regulatory, personnel, procedural, and technical changes to facilities, equipment, or operations.

Facilitate self-verification plan for compliance tasks/preventative maintenance work orders/operational controls.

Troubleshoot/investigate overdue or system issues.

Manage internal reports, including: Wells upcoming tasking report GoM upcoming tasking report Task Status Report Table CTM Reports – SAP



Verify CTM task completion and accuracy.

Verify SAP Preventative Maintenance Plan steps/tasks meet regulatory requirements.

Implement the Self-Verification Plan developed for compliance tasks.

Assist with self-verification:

Coordinate regulatory compliance tasks and monitors the delivery of inspection findings and requirements through relevant systems, providing expertise in support of internal and external reporting.

Develop and maintain SharePoint sites and lists including:

E&S Transparency

BSEE Permit Trackers

Request for Information (RFI)Tracker

Condition of Approval (COA) Tracker

BSEE Inspections

BSEE Incidents

Develop and maintain PowerBI reports associated with SharePoint lists

Prepare routine environmental KPI slide decks.

Prepare BSSE 131 Form, Performance Measures Data.

Analyze performance data and develop slide deck for BSEE Annual Performance Meeting.

Analyze cost performance and develop slide decks for routine cost performance meetings.

Support preparation of bi-annual ISO 14001 Environmental Management Review.

Gather, collate and analyze water and waste data for internal and external reporting.

What you will need to be successful:

Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree or 1-3 years of relevant experience

Preferred education/certifications:

Data Fluency & Visualization

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Proficient in Microsoft 365, Power Apps and Power Automate

Able to balance competing priorities with strong attention to detail and accuracy.

Proactive personality with a keen sense of initiative, motivation, and drive.

Critical thinker, innovative and agile in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

Excellent communication skills, including the ability to speak, write and listen in a manner that clarifies issues, promotes closure and delivers information in a clear and concise manner.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Familiar with SEMPCheck software.

Familiar with BSEE eWell and TIMSWEB applications.

Familiar with IRIS and OneCSR programs.

Familiar with CTM, CTM AR & Enhesa software.

Familiar with CyberRegs and Cority software.

You will work with

GoM E&S Team

All Compliance Task Owners and Compliance Task Supervisors in GoM

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.