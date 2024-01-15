Environmental & Social Lead Advisor - Global Projects

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!This great opportunity is responsible for leading a team to provide environmental technical expertise and leadership to support operational activities, providing direction and coaching to team members and advising on the delivery of environmental policies and procedures to meet regulatory and BP requirements.



This role is in support of bp’s expanding resilient hydrocarbon and new energy projects portfolio. The intent is to support the implementation and verification of the projects organisation’s strategic directions on sustainability, regulatory compliance, environmental and social management.

This role involves engaging with and coaching E&S teams based at locations throughout the world so consideration for handling time zones, different languages and cultural sensitivities is important. Part of an agile and flow-to-work team, you may also provide compliance and E&S support to other projects (resilient hydrocarbons or new energy) in various stages of development. This role will be key in delivering bp’s sustainability framework which focuses on achieving net zero, caring for our planet and our people!

Support the development and implementation of relevant plans, procedures and systems in line with GDP 3.6, the business strategy and the bp sustainability frame.

Identification of opportunities to streamline, standardise, improve consistent implementation of compliance/environmental/social/sustainability requirements in support of the delivery teams.

Support the E&S Compliance and Permitting discipline lead during projects verifications, representing the lead in agreed verifications.

Lead analysis and communication of trends from verifications, from projects self-verification and oversight and from incident investigation findings to support the identification of gaps and the development of actions to close those at projects organization level.

Work with squad teams and projects in a flow to work model to implement and deliver sustainability, providing environmental & social technical expertise and delivery support.

Coach projects HSE delivery teams on understanding and delivering of conformance to GDP 3.6

Facilitate agreed projects sustainability scoping reviews and ENVIIDs

Support delivery of projects E&S network sessions.

Degree in an environmental or related subject area. MSc preferable.

10+ years of compliance, environmental & social management experience gained in the oil and gas or another high hazard industry.

Technical knowledge and experience in compliance, environmental and social risks and impacts identification and management.

Detailed knowledge of projects’ compliance, environmental and social practices and procedures and of projects delivery process.

Track record of delivery through engagement and collaboration working across multiple teams.

Strong integration and communication skills with ability to influencing teams and build and maintain productive relationships with key partners.

Ability to effectively prioritise work on a continual basis and work in an agile manner.

Working towards a Professional chartered level qualification or equivalent required e.g. IEMA Full Membership Status (or equivalent).

Deep expertise working with project teams using the project processes (e.g. mpcp or pcp)

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



