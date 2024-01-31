Environmental & Social Lead - GOM

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E related matters based on advanced technical expertise, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.



This role is in support of bp’s growing energy projects portfolio.

The Environmental & Social (E&S) Lead will manage regulatory, environmental and social requirements for GMC project(s) in all stages of concept development, optimize, define, implement, & operate. As an E&S discipline lead, you will support identifying and managing the risks arising from a regulatory, environmental and social perspective.

This role will be crucial in delivering bp’s sustainability framework which focuses on achieving net zero, caring for our planet and caring for our people.

Part of an agile and flow-to-work HSE team, you may also provide E&S support to projects in projects.

Key Accountabilities

Advising the GoMC Projects Teams on continuously improving HSE-related performance

Leads a team that provides E&S guidance to contactor selection process and contractor management plans

Works with the project team to identify, assess, and manage E&S risks

Implements GPO E&S practices; coordinates environmental studies and processes (e.g. E&S Screening; ENVIID; ESIA; waste management studies, etc.)

Provide E&S input for management reviews

Provides recommendations to the Project HSSE Management Plan



Conducting HSE&C-related self-verification and supporting self-verification plans

Leads verification activity to check whether project activities are conducted in conformance to P&O Projects E&S requirements



Issuing and maintaining HSE&C-related procedures and guidance

Develops project-specific E&S procedures only as vital

Develops the Environmental BOD; participates in engineering design reviews; works with engineering to identify Environmental Critical Equipment; provides E&S input to construction HSE&C plans

Supports the development and implementation of the HSE&C Compliance Management System

Supports the development and implementation of project community and stakeholder relationships plan and social investment strategy

Develops the Environmental Management & Monitoring Plan (EMMP) and other E&S deliverables



Conducting HSE-related activities in support of OMS conformance and HSE&C regulatory compliance

Member of the Project HSE&C Network and E&S CoP

Works with the P&O Projects GoMC Team to standardize E&S guidelines

Recommends to Project HSE Manager any requested deviations from Group/Segment E&S requirements.

Leads the Project teams in Labor Rights and Modern Slavery compliance.



Education

Degree or equivalent experience in an environmental or related field.

10+ years of environmental and social management experience.

Working towards a Professional chartered level qualification or equivalent required e.g. IEMA Full Membership Status (or equivalent).



Essential Experience & Job Requirements

Extensive proven experience in operations or projects HSE roles demonstrating strong leadership skills and highly sophisticated knowledge of HSE, regulatory systems, standards and policy in highly regulated, high hazard industries.

Technical knowledge and experience in environmental and social risk identification, with detailed knowledge of environmental and social practices and procedures and delivery of environmental and social programs.

High level of experience and knowledge of regulatory, consenting regimes and stakeholder management.

Influencing skills.



Desirable Criteria

Experience in oil and gas energy sectors.

Experience in an environmental and social role within Projects.



Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.