Environmental & Social Lead - GOM

Entity:Production & Operations
HSSE Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E related matters based on advanced technical expertise, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
This role is in support of bp’s growing energy projects portfolio.
The Environmental & Social (E&S) Lead will manage regulatory, environmental and social requirements for GMC project(s) in all stages of concept development, optimize, define, implement, & operate. As an E&S discipline lead, you will support identifying and managing the risks arising from a regulatory, environmental and social perspective.
This role will be crucial in delivering bp’s sustainability framework which focuses on achieving net zero, caring for our planet and caring for our people.
Part of an agile and flow-to-work HSE team, you may also provide E&S support to projects in projects.
Advising the GoMC Projects Teams on continuously improving HSE-related performance
Conducting HSE-related activities in support of OMS conformance and HSE&C regulatory compliance
Degree or equivalent experience in an environmental or related field.
10+ years of environmental and social management experience.
Working towards a Professional chartered level qualification or equivalent required e.g. IEMA Full Membership Status (or equivalent).
Why bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.