Environmental & Social Lead – North Sea Projects

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

A career in productions & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the operational heart of bp!

About the role

The Environmental & Social Lead is embedded within the North Sea Projects HSE&C team, whilst also working within the wider HSE&C Function, to support our growing portfolio of projects. As one of the largest oil and gas producers in the UK, we intend to continue investing in the North Sea while driving down operational emissions. We're also in action on a range of lower carbon energy investments to help the UK reach its net-zero targets. The North Sea operates under an established and complex regulatory regime and this critical role will lead on environmental compliance as well as ensuring our sustainability aims are embedded in project design through to execution and hand over to operations.

The successful candidate will report directly to the HSE&C Manager for North Sea Projects and collaborate with Project Engineering, Carbon Advisors, Subject Matter Experts, Communications and External Affairs, suppliers and contractors as well as the wider Regional Environmental Team.

The position will be located in Aberdeen and is expected to be office based a minimum of 3 days per week in line with bp's global hybrid working policy.

What you will deliver

Ensure the project implements Regulatory Compliance, Environmental & Social management in conformance with BP internal Practices.

Manage and implement project Environment and Social Management Plans for all activities.

Ensure bp’s Sustainability Aims are embedded in project design.

Develop and manage the Regulatory Compliance Plans and stakeholder engagement.

Deliver ESIAs and associated modelling and assessments (including those required for UK regulatory compliance) and applicable permits.

Support low carbon assessment and management of BP internal requirements through decision making process.

Provide input to the projects risk management process to capture HSE risks associated with the project, ensure the right level of line ownership and support development of Risk Action Plans as required.

Ensure project Regulatory Compliance. Environmental and & Social readiness for entry to Define and Execute in support of the PHSSER process and other critical Reviews.

Support the project HSE&C Manager to provide inputs to the Projects Leadership Team, NS regions and Projects SORCs

Support the business' low carbon agenda and action planning.

Set the culture and mindset for strong environmental performance and continual improvement.

Provide mentoring a coaching support to Project Leadership Teams etc. in RCE&S requirements and expectations.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having a relevant degree (in science, environment, or engineering) it is important that the successful candidate is also able to demonstrate:

A track record of working with project teams and engineering and construction contractors to drive environmental requirements into design and setting robust standards for performance.

Strong leadership behaviours and an experienced leader and mentor.

Deep experience of working on a large, complex offshore projects.

RCE&S experience in projects.

Experience of North Sea region regulatory requirements and expectations.

Proven track record in developing and implementing robust E&S systems and processes.

Deep technical and practical experience in ESIA management and delivery, management of consultants, modelling and technical data reports

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.