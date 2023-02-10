Job summary

Grade GResponsible for providing advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E related matters based on advanced technical expertise, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.

As the Environmental, Social and Consenting Lead Advisor you will be part of bp’s HSE&C Team in Gas & Low Carbon Energy which supports all bp’s new energy Projects including onshore wind, solar, integrated gas and power, hydrogen and CCS. Focus for this role will be supporting the growing number of Asia Pacific renewable projects with opportunities to support future new energy projects globally.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Lead on provision of technical environmental and consenting for new projects in key anchor markets as well as support and oversight for various projects in the assessment, development and execution phase.

Build consenting plans for various projects in assessment, development and execution phase.

Identify consenting risks and develop mitigation plans for key risks for design, construction, operation and decommissioning.

Oversee the delivery of surveys and studies required to support consenting, new project bids, and Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIA).

Identify and own relationships with key stakeholders (consulting bodies, statutory authorities and key consultees) to support consenting requirements.

Build strong relationships with project teams to ensure environmental and consenting requirements are embedded in design.

Support development and growth of Environmental & Social team members in consenting processes and ESIA development.

Degree in Environmental related discipline, Engineering or Science or comparable experience.

A minimum of 10 years previous experience in regulatory and permitting activities.

Previous experience leading permitting activity for major project or operations activity.

Experience managing external and internal stakeholder relationships and advising business leaders.

Strong communication skills with ability to influence.

Experience in renewables development projects.