Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

The Environmental Specialist will support the exploration and development of oil and gas assets by ensuring life-of-the-well environmental regulatory compliance with federal, state and local rules and regulations. The Environmental Specialist is the subject matter expert on waste, water, soil, and endangered and threatened species requirements and will provide environmental technical and specialist expertise, advise on the delivery of environmental policies and procedures to meet regulatory and BP requirements, and ensure these requirements are consistently and effectively delivered across the business.

Key accountabilities

Communicate environmental and regulatory requirements and practices to internal stakeholders to ensure compliance with agency rules and regulations.

Provide environmental support and training to business unit to ensure compliance with state and federal laws while maintaining conformance with BP corporate requirements.

Collaborate with field teams to provide day-to-day operational support on complex environmental issues, providing advice on legislative requirements and environmental permit compliance.

Identify, assess and advise on environmental and compliance risk reduction measures, supporting the investigation of environmental incidents, sharing learnings and implementing corrective actions.

Prepare, submit, track and manage environmental permit and regulatory filings.

Prepare and maintain waste management procedures, documentation, and reporting in compliance with internal and external requirements (e.g., RCRA).

Provide guidance on spill response and cleanup efforts.

Collaborate with field teams to arrange third-party contractor work on location in conformance with BP policies.

Interact with external stakeholders (e.g., regulatory agencies) to ensure and maintain compliance.

Lead environmental initiatives and participate in deploying programs on key environmental matters.

Reviews new and updated legislation, regulation, and BP requirements, advising on the appropriate response to support continued compliance.

Provide environmental support by participating and collaborating with various individuals, workgroups, and functions.

Participate in and collaborate with applicable external environmental and regulatory workgroups and committees.

Provide environmental support and guidance through eMOC review or by direct request for projects to ensure compliance obligations are met.

Facilitate and lead environmental compliance database data quality improvements and business process flow standardization.

Provide project management, including preparing requests for proposals, work orders, and supervision of contractors.

Essential education

Bachelor’s Degree in science or engineering.

Essential experience and job requirements

Three to five years of environmental experience in the oil and gas industry.

General understanding of CWA, RCRA, SPCC/FRP, EPCRA, CERCLA, UIC, CAA, MBTA, ESA and related interpretation, research, regulatory liaison and reporting requirements.

Working knowledge of EPA, USACE, BLM, LDNR, TRRC and TCEQ rules and regulations.

Experience reviewing SPCC/SPC plans, providing support/review of waste program/plan development and evaluating biological assessments.

Experience with Texas and Louisiana local regulations (floodplains, noise etc.)

Eager personality with a strong sense of initiative, motivation, and drive.

Critical thinker, innovative and agile in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills which include the ability to speak, write and listen in a manner that clarifies issues, promotes closure and delivers information in a clear and concise manner.

Demonstrated project management skills, including proactive in planning ahead and problem solving.

Successful working independently and as a team player with the ability to build and maintain effective relationships with regulatory agency staff and all levels of company office and field staff.

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite, primarily Excel and Word.

Willing to travel to field locations.