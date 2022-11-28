The Environmental Specialist will support the exploration and development of oil and gas assets by ensuring life-of-the-well environmental regulatory compliance with federal, state and local rules and regulations. The Environmental Specialist is the subject matter expert on waste, water, soil, and endangered and threatened species requirements and will provide environmental technical and specialist expertise, advise on the delivery of environmental policies and procedures to meet regulatory and BP requirements, and ensure these requirements are consistently and effectively delivered across the business.
Key accountabilities