Job summary

This role supports delivery of all of bp’s planet aims and broader environmental topics, with a particular focus on nature, biodiversity and water, but also including support across other areas such as circularity, air, marine etc. The Environmental Sustainability Advisor will get involved in a broad range of activities including supporting implementation of the environmental aims of our sustainability frame, briefing leadership on environmental issues, external initiatives and requests, ensuring environmental sustainability is considered in strategic decisions and scanning external developments for risks or opportunities for bp.

Support delivery of all environmental aims, working with other sustainability teams, HSE&C and others as needed.

Help develop processes and prepare bp’s response to external environmental developments (e.g. TNFD, new disclosure requirements etc)

Help coordinate a strategic view on environmental issues that should inform bp’s strategic position, including on nature/biodiversity, water, circularity and other areas.

Participate in projects (e.g., strategy development) to ensure that an environmental perspective is taken into account.

Horizon scanning for developments in environmental issues including on nature/biodiversity, water, circularity and other areas.

Coordination of input into company requirements and requests for environmental information such as briefings, sustainability report etc

Support project delivery with partners to support our planet aims – e.g. biodiversity restoration projects in country.

What do we want to see from you!

Degree in environmental science or another relevant topic

Subject matter expertise in environmental issues (deep in one area of nature, water, circularity or marine)

Collaboration and delivery through others

Networking internally and externally

Communication and analytical skills (e.g., preparing briefings, analysis of external developments)

Project management & use of agile working tools

Knowledge of external landscape on one or more environmental topics

Experience working in one or more bp businesses on environmental topics.

Masters in environmental topic

This role supports delivery of all of bp’s planet aims and broader environmental topics, with a particular focus on nature, biodiversity and water, but also including support across other areas such as circularity, air, marine etc. The Environmental Sustainability Advisor will get involved in a broad range of activities including supporting implementation of the environmental aims of our sustainability frame, briefing leadership on environmental issues, external initiatives and requests, ensuring environmental sustainability is considered in strategic decisions and scanning external developments for risks or opportunities for bp.