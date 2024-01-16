Environmental Team Lead

Job summary

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Responsible for providing environmental technical and specialist expertise to support operational activities, advising on the delivery of environmental policies and procedures to meet regulatory and BP requirements, and ensuring these requirements are consistently and effectively delivered across the plant. Responsible for supervising a team of environmental advisors assisting in compliance delivery for the refinery and providing sustainable compliance for existing and emerging environmental issues.



This position supervises a team of environmental specialists to provide direction on existing and emerging regulatory requirements and supplies appropriate management systems to deliver compliance.

Ensure environmental management systems are established and documented to provide sustainable compliance for existing and emerging environmental issues. Ensures crucial compliance tasks as written deliver compliance.

Ensure adequate training is in place for all positions responsible for delivery of compliance obligations and proficiencies are identified.

Network with BP groups, industry members and government agencies on environmental issues to stay on top of regulatory compliance initiatives or enforcement practices. Monitor state rules and ensure management systems are updated for compliance.

Develop short term compliance, permitting and environmental performance strategy planning. Assure integration with business strategy team. Proactively communicate environmental compliance strategies to Whiting Refinery

Ensure refinery changes receive appropriate environmental FEL and documentation of review.

Provide oversight and review to staff work products, elevate issues to management – HSSE and/or Ops/Technical/Maintenance as needed.

Serve as primary contact point with IDEM/EPA technical and inspection personnel.



5+ years of proven experience in environmental regulations and compliance delivery related to air, water and waste medias is preferred.

Prior experience supervising a team to deliver environmental compliance

Knowledge and experience working in oil refinery operations is preferred

Able to see emerging regulatory and business goals and have the skills (technical/communication and leadership) to determine complimentary environmental strategies to support sustained excellent environmental performance. Capable of developing and identifying KPI and using it to drive performance. Capable of presenting to plant leadership team and developing same. Capable of developing multi-year plans, supervising technical and non-technical and representing BP to agencies, NGO's, and the community



Bachelor of Science or equivalent experience in Environmental Science, Environmental Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, or a related field is required, or 10 + years in Operation Supervisory roles

Professional certifications or work experience/training in environmental compliance is preferred



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Air quality management, Biodiversity Management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management



Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp's recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.