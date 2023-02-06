Environmental & Permitting Advisor (Offshore Wind Bid Development)

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



This is a role in the US Offshore Wind Project Development Support and Permitting team at bp focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is working with stakeholders and obtaining regulatory approvals. We work with the project team, technical experts, stakeholders, and regulators to manage environment impact, risk, and secure the required agreements as well as permit approvals to construct and operate offshore wind farms.



This role will primarily support on our new opportunities in US offshore wind, and support engagement focused federal, state, and local environmental and permitting deliverables. This role reports to the Head of Project Development Support and Permitting.



The right candidate needs to have offshore wind bid development, environmental and permitting expertise, be a confident partner to the business teams and understand the environmental risks and mitigations for offshore wind development, construction, and operation. Additionally, the candidate should have strong communication and interpersonal skills and well as relationships with key regulators and offshore wind industry groups.



May consider candidates outside of Houston, TX, but will require up to 50% travel.

Key responsibilities

Support permitting workstream by providing environmental expertise on deliverables for US offshore wind bid development.

Responsible for influencing the permitting strategy for bid and development.

Demonstrate strong cooperation within the project(s) in relation to environmental and permitting risks and deliverables.

Drive continuous improvements and strategic works streams in the project(s).

Responsible for environmental and permitting guidance, provide input to due diligences and market activities relevant for the project(s).

Support coordination of regulatory related submissions and engagement for project(s).

Drive environmental and permitting knowledge transfer in the project(s).

Provide updates on key showstoppers to the strategic workstreams for the US portfolio to de risk the project(s).