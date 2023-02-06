Environmental & Permitting Advisor (Offshore Wind JV Projects)

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



This is a role in the US Offshore Wind Project Development Support and Permitting team at bp focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is working with stakeholders and obtaining regulatory approvals. We work with the project team, technical experts, stakeholders, and regulators to manage environment impact, risk, and secure the required agreements as well as permit approvals to construct and operate offshore wind farms.



This role will primarily focus on our US offshore wind joint venture projects, and support the partner engagement focused federal, state, and local environmental and permitting deliverables. This role reports to the Head of Project Development Support and Permitting.



The right candidate needs to have offshore wind environmental and permitting expertise, be a confident partner to the business teams and understand the environmental risks and mitigations for offshore wind development, construction, and operation. Additionally, the candidate should have strong communication and interpersonal skills and well as relationships with key regulators and offshore wind industry groups.



May consider candidates outside of Houston, TX, but will require up to 50% travel.

Key responsibilities

Support permitting workstream by providing environmental expertise on deliverables for the projects.

Responsible for influencing the permitting strategy on the projects.

Demonstrate strong cooperation within the projects for all packages in relation to environmental and permitting risks and deliverables.

Drive continuous improvements and strategic works streams in the projects.

Responsible for environmental and permitting guidance, provide input to due diligences and market activities relevant for the projects.

Support coordination of regulatory related submissions and engagement for projects.

Drive environmental and permitting knowledge transfer in the projects.

Provide updates on key showstoppers to the strategic workstreams for the US portfolio to de risk the projects.

Experience and qualifications Degree in Environmental related discipline, Engineering or Science or comparable experience.

A minimum of 5 years previous experience in offshore wind environmental and permitting activities

Previous environmental experience for major renewable projects or renewable operations activity

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders.

Strong communication skills with ability to influence. Our team leads environment and permitting, commercial development, local stakeholder management and project support services for the bp US offshore wind program. We are inclusive, care for others and play to win. We focus on doing the right thing to make a positive impact.

We want to see you grow within our organization and bp is a great company to access opportunities for career development. We will work with successful candidates to map out what they would like their career to look like and how the organization can support their growth in offshore wind as well as the broader bp.

