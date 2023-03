We recognise that there is a need for organisations like ours to think about sustainability holistically, encompassing climate and environmental concerns as well as a broader set of issues that impact society. There is also the need to follow through on our commitments and aims with timely efforts and transparency on progress. In 2020 we launched a new sustainability frame that helps us to do that.

The frame includes our net zero ambition and aims and our wider approach to environmental and social issues. It also helps to concentrate our efforts and resources where we believe we can make the most difference. It has three focus areas: get to net zero, improve people’s lives, care for our planet. These include prioritised themes linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

This position will play a key role in operationalising this sustainability frame in bp Egypt