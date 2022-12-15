Role Synopsis
This is a rare development opportunity to take on a role as an Environmental & Social Advisor within an experienced high performing team. It is an excellent chance to build broad knowledge of the oil and gas industry within an integrated energy company and gain exposure across the business life cycle. Training in support of the role will be provided. You will be supporting the team to deliver regulatory compliance, environmental and social requirements for multiple offshore operations in the North Sea. We are looking for a motivated, dynamic individual who enjoys working as part of a team in a fast-paced environment and embraces new challenges.
We recognise that there is a need for organisations like ours to think about sustainability holistically, encompassing climate and environmental concerns as well as a broader set of issues that impact society. There is also the need to follow through on our commitments and aims with timely efforts and transparency on progress. In 2020 we launched a new sustainability frame that helps us to do that.
The frame includes our net zero ambition and aims and our wider approach to environmental and social issues. It also helps to concentrate our efforts and resources where we believe we can make the most difference. It has three focus areas: get to net zero, improve people’s lives, care for our planet. These include prioritised themes linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
This is an exciting time to work for bp, as we look to transition towards Net Zero and the successful candidate will be engaged in supporting the region through this transition.
This is fixed term position for an 18 month duration with further possibility of extension / conversion to permanent staff basis.
Key Responsibilities
Essential Education