Environmental & Social Advisor

Job summary



Role Synopsis



The Environmental & Social (E&S) Advisor is a member of the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) E&S Team and will support environmental permitting and compliance with federal and state environmental regulations. The E&S Advisor is responsible for supporting GoM E&S SMEs by preparing and submitting permits and compliance reports, managing databases and incident management systems, maintaining metrics data sets, completing risk assessments and various other compliance monitoring, record keeping, reporting, and auditing activities.

Key Accountabilities

Develop a working knowledge of federal and state environmental regulations.

Support E&S Advisors (Air, Water, Waste, Wildlife and Sustainability) with day-to-day environmental permitting, compliance, regulatory inspections and incident responses.

Coordinate, prepare and submit permit applications and plans.

Provide environmental support and guidance through electronic Management of Change (eMOC) review or by direct request for projects to ensure compliance obligations are met.

Document, communicate, and verify implementation of operational controls for environmental requirements.

Develop and implement tracking tools for assisting in permit submittals and compliance monitoring.

Maintain environmental records, metrics and data sets and assist with environmental and incident database management systems.

Conduct self-verification of facility operations to ensure environmental requirements and commitments are met and develop follow-up, as necessary.

Support the distribution and maintenance of HSE-related materials, equipment, procedures, personnel and guidance, documenting maintenance activities.

Provide on-call, after hours and vacation coverage for E&S Team on a rotational basis.

Take required training, such as HUET, required for travel offshore.

Participate in the GoM Incident Management Team.

Essential Education and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree is required.

A Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Engineering or Environmental Science is preferred.

Eager personality with a strong sense of initiative, motivation, and drive.

Skilled in working on tasks requiring meticulous attention to detail and high level of accuracy.

Critical thinker, innovative and agile in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills which include the ability to speak, write and listen in a manner that clarifies issues, promotes closure and delivers information in a clear and concise manner.

Successful working independently and as a team player with the ability to build and maintain effective relationships.

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite and PowerBI.

Technical writing experience a plus.

Role is based in Houston, but annual travel to offshore hubs/rigs and periodic travel to regulatory agencies or industry meetings is required.

Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.