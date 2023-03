Job summary

We recognise that there is a need for organisations like ours to think about sustainability holistically, encompassing climate and environmental concerns as well as a broader set of issues that impact society. There is also the need to follow through on our commitments and aims with timely efforts and transparency on progress. In 2020 we launched a new sustainability frame that helps us to do that.



The frame includes our net zero ambition and aims and our wider approach to environmental and social issues. It also helps to concentrate our efforts and resources where we believe we can make the most difference. It has three focus areas: get to net zero, improve people’s lives, care for our planet. These include prioritised themes linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.



This role will play a key role in operationalising this sustainability frame in the Mauritania and Senegal region as it prepares for start-up and operation of a major offshore LNG project – the Greater Tortue/ Ahmeyim project (GTA).



The Environmental & Social Advisor will also manage regulatory compliance and environmental requirements covering operations, wells, subsea and exploration activities. The successful candidate will have day to day responsibility for leading preparation for operations in a Production delivery unit and leading environmental, social and compliance for offshore drilling.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:



Lead development and delivery of effective environmental and social management policies and procedures, leading environmental studies, research and survey activities.

Provides subject matter expertise in support of permitting activities through internal and external reporting, and conducts environmental and compliance self-verification activity.

Support delivery of carbon savings from sustainable emission reduction strategies and deliver the net zero emission ambition.

Proactively drive management and promote environmental best practice to site through operational guidance and training. Coach and advise Leadership on regulatory and bp environmental requirements.

Lead site and system self-verification activities and environmental risk assessments as required.

Support ongoing environmental monitoring requirements in support of region licence to operate.





Essential Education:



Bachelor of Science or equivalent in engineering, geosciences, environmental or related degree.

IEMA or equivalent chartership.





Essential experience and job requirements:



Experience of environmental management in the upstream Oil and Gas industry.

Detailed understanding and experience the environmental management systems and reporting requirements.

Technical knowledge of offshore production and wells operations.

Track record of influencing teams and building and maintaining productive internal and external relationships with key stakeholders.

Proven experience in implementing environmental performance improvement; willingness to challenge status quo where appropriate to make change happen.

Ability to effectively prioritize work on a continual basis.

Excellent communication, negotiation and influencing skills across all levels of the organisation.





Desirable criteria & qualifications:



A desire to step-up and lead the environment, social and compliance discipline in support of team lead.





Additional information:

Travel to international offshore facilities (10%)