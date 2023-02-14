Job summary

The Environmental & Social Manager will be responsible to manage a central G&LCE E&S team and associated activities through the various business stages, ie.assessment/permitting/design/operate.



This role will be responsible for managing and setting the strategic direction for a department of environmental and social specialists to establish and implement plans, procedures and systems to provide support and sound technical advice for G&LCE and to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations.

Key Accountabilities

Ensure establishment of the ISO 14001 Environmental Management System requirements and that they are embedded in all stages of the operations. Conduct verification activities to ensure conformance across the business with applicable HSSE legal and regulatory requirements and ISO14001 requirements.

Maintain HSSE Compliance Management System.

Contribute to the strategic development of the business, overseeing delivery of continuous improvement and actively driving conformance to BPﾒs internal standards and OMS sub element 3.6 and 7.1.

Deliver and maintain local E&S processes for the business and implement and provide input to bp Practices, Procedures and Guides.

Lead the systematic implementation of environmental legal & regulatory requirements and bp Practices, Procedures and Guides. Drives continuous improvement and policies with respect to E&S.

Lead as a role model for E&S encouraging a strong speak up and safety leadership culture.

Maintain strong communication with key internal and external stakeholders.

Manage collection and reporting of E&S Performance Data for internal and external reporting.

It’s essential to have:

Extensive relevant experience leading, including HSSE, Major Projects experience, or Operations role demonstrating strong safety leadership.

Advanced technical knowledge and experience in regulatory and environmental laws, regulations, practices and procedures.

Strong leadership skills and stakeholder management experience will be a great combination for long-term results in this role.

Experience in regulatory, consenting and stakeholder management.

Highly advanced knowledge of BOEM, BSEE, CCM ER and regulatory systems, standards and policy in high hazard environments.

Travel is required up to 50% with travel within the US and/or UK.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.