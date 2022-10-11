Environmental and Consenting Lead (m/w/d), Offshore Wind

Job summary

To join our team in Hamburg



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

Delivery of consenting strategy for projects, including schedule, budget and resourcing activities from bid phase to project execution

Provide technical consenting guidance, support and oversight

Identify consenting risks and develop mitigation plans for key risks for design, construction, operation, and decommissioning

Manage environmental and consenting consultants to deliver required outputs to support consenting activities and process

Identify and obtain environmental consents required to support operational activities (e.g. – surveys)

Manage the delivery of surveys and studies required to support Environmental and Social Impact Assessments

Own relationship with key stakeholders (consulting bodies, statutory authorities and key consultees) to support pathway to winning bids and compliance of projects under development or during execution

Build relationships with Project team to ensure environmental and consenting requirements are embedded in Project design

Support development of Project HSE and Consenting Plans

A minimum of 8 years previous experience in regulatory and permitting activities

Fluent in English and German

Proven track record of experience leading permitting activity for major project or operations activity

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects