Environmental and Consenting Lead, offshore wind

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the Netherlands.bp's bids for the two wind permits underpin extensive and transformational plans for a series of further integrated clean energy investments in the Netherlands and will support the decarbonization goals of the Rotterdam region and the country more widely. We are looking for high calibre individuals to join our expanding Environmental and Social team to support our growing portfolio of Projects. The Environmental and Consenting Lead Advisor will work as part of multi-disciplinary project teams to support the development and operation of offshore wind and other renewable projects.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

We welcome applications from all interested candidates across the Netherlands as we are exploring the possibilities of opening a new office more centrally in the Netherlands.

Consent & Stakeholder Lead



In this role You will:

Delivery of consenting strategy for projects, including schedule, budget and resourcing activities from bid phase to project execution

Provide technical consenting guidance, support and oversight

Identify consenting risks and develop mitigation plans for key risks for design, construction, operation, and decommissioning

Lead environmental and consenting consultants to deliver required outputs to support consenting activities and process

Identify and acquire environmental consents required to support operational activities (e.g. – surveys)

Manage the delivery of surveys and studies required to support Environmental and Social Impact Assessments

Own relationship with key stakeholders (consulting bodies, statutory authorities and key consultees) to support pathway to winning bids and compliance of projects under development or during execution

Build relationships with Project team to ensure environmental and consenting requirements are embedded in Project design

Support development of Project HSE and Consenting Plans



What You will need to be successful:

Degree in Environmental related field, Engineering or Science or comparable experience.

Proficient in English AND Dutch

A minimum of 10 years previous experience in regulatory and permitting activities

Previous experience leading permitting activity for major project or operations activity

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects

Why join us



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!





Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

