Environmental and Consents Advisor - Morven

Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. To realise this growth bp has formed a partnership with Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (EnBW) to develop Mona and Morgan, two 1.5GW offshore wind Projects in the Irish Sea and Morven, a 2.9 GW Project located off the East Coast of Scotland. We are looking for a high calibre individual to join our expanding UK offshore wind team to support the Morven Project.

About the role

As Environmental & Consents Advisor on the Morwen project your key accountabilities will include:

Management of consultants for the delivery of surveys, modelling and desk studies required to support the Environmental Impact Assessment

Interfacing with key stakeholders (including statutory authorities and key consultees) to support consent and licences submission

Working with Project teams to ensure environmental and consenting requirements are embedded in Project design

Identifying consenting risks and develop mitigation plans for key risks for design, construction, operation and decommissioning

Identifying and obtaining environmental permits and licences required to support operational activities (e.g. – surveys)

Collaborating with other developers through support to regional survey activities

General support to Project Consents Lead

About you

In addition to having a Degree in Environmental related discipline, Engineering or Science or comparable experience it is important that you also demonstrate:

Previous experience in regulatory and permitting activities, preferably for offshore projects in Scotland

Previous experience supporting permitting/consenting activity for major project or operations activity

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Experience in offshore wind projects (desirable)

We are happy to offer flexibility on working location with remote working options available however please note that regular travel to either our HQ in Sunbury or project office in Edinburgh will be expected.

About bp

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!