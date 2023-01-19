Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  4. Environmental and Social Advisor

Environmental and Social Advisor

Environmental and Social Advisor

  • Location Australia - Western Australia - Perth
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144547BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

This is a place to truly drive change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets.

The Environmental and Social Advisor’s role is to support bp’s expanding new energy project portfolio. The purpose of this role is to manage regulatory, environmental and social (RES) requirements for projects in the early stages of concept development. You will support the project teams in identifying and managing risks from a RES perspective. This role involves engaging with multi-disciplinary global teams so consideration managing time zones, languages and cultural sensitivities is important.
About You:

  • Extensive experience in operations or projects HSE roles demonstrating strong leadership skills and highly advanced knowledge of HSE, regulatory systems, standards and policies in highly regulated/hazardous industries.
  • Technical knowledge and experience in environmental and social risk identification with detailed knowledge of practices, procedures and delivery of environmental and social programs.
  • High level of experience and knowledge of regulatory, consenting regimes and stakeholder management.
  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification and/or environmental/social management experience.
  • Professional Chartered Level qualification (IEMA Full Membership Status or equivalent)
About Us:

BP Australia offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values of Safety, Respect, Excellence, Courage and One Team. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.
  • Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts
  • Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements
  • Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture
  • Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave or 4 weeks paid partners/paternity leave
  • Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation
  • Career development and mentoring programs
  • Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

