Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

This is a place to truly drive change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets.



The Environmental and Social Advisor’s role is to support bp’s expanding new energy project portfolio. The purpose of this role is to manage regulatory, environmental and social (RES) requirements for projects in the early stages of concept development. You will support the project teams in identifying and managing risks from a RES perspective. This role involves engaging with multi-disciplinary global teams so consideration managing time zones, languages and cultural sensitivities is important.

About You:

Extensive experience in operations or projects HSE roles demonstrating strong leadership skills and highly advanced knowledge of HSE, regulatory systems, standards and policies in highly regulated/hazardous industries.

Technical knowledge and experience in environmental and social risk identification with detailed knowledge of practices, procedures and delivery of environmental and social programs.

High level of experience and knowledge of regulatory, consenting regimes and stakeholder management.

Relevant Tertiary Qualification and/or environmental/social management experience.

Professional Chartered Level qualification (IEMA Full Membership Status or equivalent)

About Us:

BP Australia offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values of Safety, Respect, Excellence, Courage and One Team. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture