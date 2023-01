Job summary

This role is in support of bp’s expanding new energy project portfolio and part of the bp hydrogen project. You will be key in delivering bp’s sustainability framework which focuses on achieving net zero, caring for our planet and people.

The successful candidate will handle regulatory, environmental and social requirements for project(s) in the stages of concept development and optimize. As an E&S advisor, you will support in identifying and handling the risks arising from a regulatory, environmental and social perspective. This role involves engaging with multi discipline teams based at locations throughout the world so consideration for managing time zones, different languages and cultural sensitivities is important. Part of an agile and flow-to-work HSE team, you may also provide E&S support to other projects in concept development or optimize, spanning wind, solar, hydrogen, hydrogen vector or carbon capture projects.

Responsibilities:

Identify potential environmental and social impacts from projects concepts

Identify (E&S) impacts from projects concepts, and the E&S risks, mitigations & opportunities

Support and challenge as appropriate the project teams to employ good HSE practices in avoiding or mitigating adverse impacts to the community and the environment (Carbon, People and Planet aims)

Identify the need for, and coordinate, any Central HSE expertise needed to support specific deliverables of the projects

Lead on environmental and social support as required by major project processes, GDP 3.6, HSE&C guidelines and local regulations.

Identify regulatory applicability and develop the project permitting strategy

Develop permitting and consenting plans and submit applications to meet the overall project schedule

Develop and lead the implementation plans for regulatory stakeholder and public engagement / consultation in collaboration with regional E&S and C&A teams.

Lead the HSE activities to meet the requirements of the project processes.

Handle environmental and social contracts where applicable.

Requirements:

Experience in operations or projects HSE roles demonstrating leadership skills

Highly advanced knowledge of HSE, regulatory systems, standards and policy in highly regulated, high hazard industries.

Technical knowledge and experience in environmental and social risk identification, with detailed knowledge practices and procedures and delivery of programs.

High level of experience and knowledge of regulatory, consenting regimes and collaborator management.