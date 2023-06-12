Environmental and Social Lead - Hydrogen & CCS - EU

Responsible for providing environmental technical and specialist expertise to support operational activities, advising on the delivery of environmental policies and procedures to meet regulatory and BP requirements, and ensuring these requirements are consistently and effectively delivered across the plant.
Join our team as Environmental and Social Lead
The intent for this role is to manage regulatory, environmental and social requirements for project(s) in the early stages of concept development and optimize. As an E&S Lead, you will support the project teams in identifying and managing the risks arising from a regulatory, environmental and social perspective. This role involves engaging with multi discipline teams based at locations throughout the world so consideration for managing time zones, different languages and cultural sensitivities is important.
This role will be key in delivering bp’s sustainability framework which focuses on achieving net zero, caring for our planet and caring for our people.
We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Air quality management, Biodiversity management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management
