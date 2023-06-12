Environmental and Social Lead - Hydrogen & CCS - EU

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing environmental technical and specialist expertise to support operational activities, advising on the delivery of environmental policies and procedures to meet regulatory and BP requirements, and ensuring these requirements are consistently and effectively delivered across the plant.



Job Description:

Join our team as Environmental and Social Lead

About the role itself:

The intent for this role is to manage regulatory, environmental and social requirements for project(s) in the early stages of concept development and optimize. As an E&S Lead, you will support the project teams in identifying and managing the risks arising from a regulatory, environmental and social perspective. This role involves engaging with multi discipline teams based at locations throughout the world so consideration for managing time zones, different languages and cultural sensitivities is important.

This role will be key in delivering bp’s sustainability framework which focuses on achieving net zero, caring for our planet and caring for our people.

What would be your responsibility?

Identify potential environmental and social impacts from projects concepts

Identify potential environmental & social (E&S) impacts from projects concepts, and the E&S risks, mitigations & opportunities

Support and challenge as appropriate the project teams to employ good HSE practices in avoiding or mitigating adverse impacts to the community and the environment (Carbon, People and Planet aims)

Identify the need for, and coordinate, any Central HSE expertise needed to support specific deliverables of the projects

Lead on environmental and social support as required by major project processes, GDP 3.6, HSE&C guidelines and local regulations.

Identify regulatory applicability and develop the project permitting strategy

Develop permitting and consenting plans and submit applications to meet the overall project schedule

Develop and lead the implementation plans for regulatory stakeholder and public engagement / consultation in collaboration with regional E&S and C&A teams.

Lead the HSE activities to meet the requirements of the project processes.

Manage environmental and social contracts where applicable.

What should you bring to this role?

Extensive relevant experience in operations or projects HSE roles demonstrating strong leadership skills and highly advanced knowledge of HSE, regulatory systems, standards and policy in highly regulated, high hazard industries.

Technical knowledge and experience in environmental and social risk identification, with detailed knowledge of environmental and social practices and procedures and delivery of environmental and social programs.

High level of experience and knowledge of regulatory, consenting regimes and stakeholder management.

Influencing skills, people leadership.

Want to join the team? This means:

Experience in renewable energy sector desirable.

Experience in an environmental and social role within Projects.

Degree in an environmental or related discipline. Master’s degree preferable.

Ten plus years of environmental and social management experience.

Working towards a Professional chartered level qualification or equivalent required e.g. IEMA Full Membership Status (or equivalent).

We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Air quality management, Biodiversity management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.