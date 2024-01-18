Environmental and Social Lead - Hydrogen & CCS

Entity:Production & Operations
Responsible for providing environmental technical and specialist expertise to support operational activities, advising on the delivery of environmental policies and procedures to meet regulatory and BP requirements, and ensuring these requirements are consistently and optimally delivered across the plant.
The intent for this role is to handle regulatory, environmental and social requirements for project(s) in the early stages of concept development and optimize.
This role is responsible for driving continuous improvement in health, safety and environmental performance at the site. The individual provides challenge, mentor and support to the site manager and their teams to deliver continuous HSE improvement and a more specialised level of technical advice to aspects of offshore/onshore site activities which require additional support. For example, identifying emerging risks with regards to safe working practices and compliance with relevant safety policies and procedures.
This role will be key in delivering bp’s sustainability framework which focuses on achieving net zero, caring for our planet and our people.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Air quality management, Biodiversity Management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.