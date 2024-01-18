Environmental and Social Lead - Hydrogen & CCS

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Responsible for providing environmental technical and specialist expertise to support operational activities, advising on the delivery of environmental policies and procedures to meet regulatory and BP requirements, and ensuring these requirements are consistently and optimally delivered across the plant.



Join bp as Environmental and Social Lead

The intent for this role is to handle regulatory, environmental and social requirements for project(s) in the early stages of concept development and optimize.

This role is responsible for driving continuous improvement in health, safety and environmental performance at the site. The individual provides challenge, mentor and support to the site manager and their teams to deliver continuous HSE improvement and a more specialised level of technical advice to aspects of offshore/onshore site activities which require additional support. For example, identifying emerging risks with regards to safe working practices and compliance with relevant safety policies and procedures.

This role will be key in delivering bp’s sustainability framework which focuses on achieving net zero, caring for our planet and our people.

Work with project owners to build and maintain project and coordinated programme plans covering the transformation portfolio. Understand the individual project plans and identify and call out potential timeline, resource and scope conflicts

Identify potential environmental & social (E&S) impacts from projects concepts, and the E&S risks, mitigations & opportunities

Support and challenge as appropriate the project teams to employ good HSE practices in avoiding or mitigating adverse impacts to the community and the environment (Carbon, People and Planet aims)

Identify the need for, and coordinate, any Central HSE expertise needed to support specific projects

Supporting operations with accountability for managing and supervising all Finance processes in the respective process and providing accurate and timely management information and reconciliations as the need arises

Identify regulatory applicability and develop the project permitting strategy

Develop permitting and consenting plans and submit applications to meet the overall project schedule

Develop and be responsible for the implementation plans for customer and public engagement / consultation in collaboration with regional E&S and C&A teams.

Drive collaboration with the wider HSE&C organization – Demonstrating E&S, Health teams to ensure that HSE requirements are identified in the planning stages and met in execution.

Handle contracts where applicable.

Extensive meaningful experience in operations or projects HSE roles demonstrating strong leadership skills and highly sophisticated knowledge of HSE, regulatory systems, standards and policy in highly supervised, high hazard industries.

Sophisticated technical knowledge and experience in hazard identification, with detailed knowledge of HSE practices and procedures and delivery of safety programmes

High level of experience and knowledge of regulatory, consenting regimes and customer management.

Influencing skills, people leadership.

Experience with hydrogen, EV and novel bio-based and renewable components as new energy vectors and knowledge of carbon intensity desirable

Experience working within a global organisation, including using social media style tools to support communications and engagement across time zones

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Air quality management, Biodiversity Management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management



