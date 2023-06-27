Job summary

he Estimating Engineer’s role includes preparation of capital cost estimates, and benchmarking, to support the Capital Value Process for major projects. Responsibilities include the development of estimates of screening opportunities, optimization, to Financial Investment Decision, to support the development of a robust portfolio of projects for bp. This role sits in the Production and Operations (P & O) Projects organization, Project Controls and Transformation Unit (PC&T) centralised Estimating Team. This role will involve engaging with project managers, project team, finance, supply chain and other stakeholders to ensure predictable capital estimates for economic modelling of the projects. The role will require flexibility to move to support various types of projects as the need requires to support the Resilient Hydrocarbon portfolio.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities expected from role:

Prepare cost estimates ranging from Order of Magnitude through to detailed Project Sanction Estimates, ensuring a full understanding of the technical scope, cost estimate basis, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan, following bp procedures and guidelines.

Participate in the preparation and implementation of the work breakdown structure (WBS).

Develop proposed cost estimate methodology appropriate to project maturity, including identification of cost norms and unit rates required for: engineering/ project management, procurement, construction and fabrication labour hours, productivities, wage rates, construction & installation, and owners’ cost.

Where required, carry out assurance and validation of contractor developed cost estimating deliverables, ensuring consistency against requirements prior to integration into the project cost estimate. Where required, support bid evaluations.

Working with the benchmarking team, prepare the evaluation of the cost estimate against internal and external cost metrics and benchmarks to demonstrate the competitiveness of the project. Support the collection and analysis of cost data.

Develop required estimating deliverables including cost estimating plans, basis of estimate, benchmarking and supporting materials for independent verification and project reviews.

Facilitate cost risk analysis process (deterministic/ probabilistic Monte Carlo) to ensure that the generated unallocated provision (UAP) and additional unallocated provision (AUAP) levels are reflective of the scale and magnitude of the risks & opportunities.

Interfacing with Finance in developing CAPEX outputs for economic evaluations.

Capture lessons learned.

Essential Education:

Engineering / Science / Finance degree

Essential experience and job requirements:

8+ years relevant industry experience, minimum 5 years in a cost estimating role.

Experience in the preparation, analysis and presentation of capital cost estimates to management and stakeholders.

Experience of working alongside Supply Chain on bid evaluations (Lump Sum & Reimbursable)

Good communication (oral and written) skills

Experience with probabilistic estimate risk analysis

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Competent knowledge in BP’s Cost Estimating Procedures and Processes.

AACE, APM or PIM qualifications an advantage.

Additional information:

Working in a multi-project environment and managing several work-fronts consecutively.

Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviours.

Excellent influencing and communication skills.

Ability to work under own initiative or as part of a team of estimators.

Respectful of a multicultural working environment.

Ability to address, mitigate, and resolve conflicts effectively.

Experience of work in a multi-project environment and managing several work-fronts consecutively.

Ability to manage a team of estimating resources (owners and contractors).

Ability to work with multiple stakeholders and demonstrate high performance with deliverables.

Ability to produce good quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity.

Competent with computers and IT including experience of using standard software (e.g. MS Outlook, MS Teams, MS Word, MS Excel and MS Powerpoint, Power BI an advantage ).

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



