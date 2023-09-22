bp is searching for an Estimating Engineer to prepare capital cost estimates, and benchmarking to support the Capital Value Process for major projects. The responsibilities include the development of estimates of screening opportunities, optimization, to Financial Investment Decision, to support the development of a robust portfolio of projects for bp. This role sits in the Production and Operations (P & O) Projects organization, Project Controls and Transformation Unit (PC&T) centralized Estimating Team. The selected candidate will engage with project managers, project team, finance, supply chain and other stakeholders to ensure predictable capital estimates for economic modelling of the projects. The role will require flexibility to move to support various types of projects as the need requires for the Resilient Hydrocarbon and Biofuels portfolio.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
