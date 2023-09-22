Job summary

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



bp is searching for an Estimating Engineer to prepare capital cost estimates, and benchmarking to support the Capital Value Process for major projects. The responsibilities include the development of estimates of screening opportunities, optimization, to Financial Investment Decision, to support the development of a robust portfolio of projects for bp.This role sits in the Production and Operations (P & O) Projects organization, Project Controls and Transformation Unit (PC&T) centralized Estimating Team. The selected candidate will engage with project managers, project team, finance, supply chain and other stakeholders to ensure predictable capital estimates for economic modelling of the projects. The role will require flexibility to move to support various types of projects as the need requires for the Resilient Hydrocarbon and Biofuels portfolio.



Key Accountabilities

Prepare cost estimates ranging from Order of Magnitude through to detailed Project Sanction Estimates, ensuring a full understanding of the technical scope, cost estimate basis, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan, following bp procedures and guidelines.

Participate in the development and implementation of the work breakdown structure (WBS).

Develop proposed cost estimate methodology appropriate to project maturity, including identification of cost norms and unit rates required for: engineering/ project management, procurement, construction and fabrication labor hours, productivities, wage rates, construction & installation, and owners’ cost.

Where required, carry out assurance and validation of contractor developed cost estimating deliverables, ensuring consistency against requirements prior to integration into the project cost estimate. Where required, support bid evaluations.

Working with the benchmarking team, prepare the evaluation of the cost estimate against internal and external cost metrics and benchmarks to demonstrate the competitiveness of the project. Support the collection and analysis of cost data.

Develop required estimating deliverables including cost estimating plans, basis of estimate, benchmarking and supporting materials for independent verification and project evaluations.

Facilitate cost risk analysis process (deterministic/ probabilistic Monte Carlo) to ensure that the generated unallocated provision (UAP) and additional unallocated provision (AUAP) levels are reflective of the scale and magnitude of the risks & opportunities.

Interface with Finance in developing CAPEX outputs for economic evaluations.

Bring together lessons learned.

About You

8+ years relevant industry experience, minimum 5 years in a cost estimating role.

Engineering / Science/ Finance degree

Experience in the preparation, analysis and presentation of capital cost estimates to management and stakeholders.

Experience of working alongside Supply Chain on bid evaluations (Lump Sum & Reimbursable)

Good communication (oral and written) skills

Experience with probabilistic estimate risk analysis

Excellent interpersonal skills and behaviors

Ability to work under own initiative or as part of a team

Supportive of a multicultural working environment

Ability to address, mitigate, and resolve conflicts optimally

Experience of work in a multi-project environment and leading several work-fronts consecutively

Ability to lead a team of estimating resources (owners and contractors)

Ability to produce good quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity.

Proficient with computers and IT including experience of using standard software (e.g. MS Outlook, MS Teams, MS Word, MS Excel, Safran and Power BI an advantage)

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

