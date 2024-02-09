This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

The Estimating Engineer’s role includes preparation of capital cost estimates, and benchmarking, to support the Capital Value Process for major projects.Responsibilities include the development of estimates of screening opportunities, optimization, to Financial Investment Decision, to support the development of a robust portfolio of projects for bp.This role sits in the Production and Operations (P & O) Projects organization, Project Controls and Transformation Unit (PC&T) centralised Estimating Team.This role will involve engaging with project managers, project team, finance, supply chain and other collaborators to ensure predictable capital estimates for economic modelling of the projects.The role will require flexibility to move to support various types of projects as the need requires to support the Resilient Hydrocarbon portfolio.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Prepare cost estimates ranging from Order of Magnitude through to detailed Project Sanction Estimates, ensuring a full understanding of the technical scope, cost estimate basis, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan, following bp procedures and guidelines.

Participate in the preparation and implementation of the work breakdown structure (WBS).

Develop proposed cost estimate methodology appropriate to project maturity, including identification of cost norms and unit rates required for: engineering/ project management, procurement, construction and fabrication labour hours, productivities, wage rates, construction & installation, and owners’ cost.

Where required, carry out assurance and validation of contractor developed cost estimating work, ensuring consistency against requirements prior to integration into the project cost estimate. Where required, support bid evaluations.

Working with the benchmarking team, prepare the evaluation of the cost estimate against internal and external cost metrics and benchmarks to demonstrate the competitiveness of the project. Support the collection and analysis of cost data.

Develop required estimating work you're doing including cost estimating plans, basis of estimate, benchmarking and supporting materials for independent verification and project evaluations.

Facilitate cost risk analysis process (deterministic/ probabilistic Monte Carlo) to ensure that the generated unallocated provision (UAP) and additional unallocated provision (AUAP) levels are reflective of the scale and magnitude of the risks & opportunities.

Working with Finance in developing CAPEX outputs for economic evaluations.

Capture lessons learned.

Experience & Expertise:

8+ years oil & gas Industry experience, minimum 5 years in a cost estimating role.

Engineering / Science/ Finance degree

Experience in the preparation, analysis and presentation of capital cost estimates to management and collaborators.

Experience of working alongside Supply Chain on bid evaluations (Lump Sum & Reimbursable)

Good communication (oral and written) skills

Experience with probabilistic estimate risk analysis

Desirable Criteria & Qualifications:

AACE, APM or PIM qualifications an advantage

Required Competencies:

Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviours

Excellent influencing and communication skills

Ability to work under own initiative or as part of a team of estimators

Respectful of a multicultural working environment

Ability to address, mitigate, and resolve conflicts effectively

Experience of work in a multi-project environment and managing several work-fronts consecutively

Ability to manage a team of estimating resources (owners and contractors)

Ability to work with multiple collaborators and demonstrate dedication with work

Ability to produce good quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity.

Competent with computers and IT including experience of using standard software (e.g. MS Outlook, MS Teams, MS Word, MS Excel and MS Powerpoint, Power BI an advantage)

About bp

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.