Estimating Engineer - TSI

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

About bp:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role:

The Estimating Engineer’s role includes preparation of capital cost estimates, and benchmarking, to support the Capital Value Process for major projects. Responsibilities include the development and/or integration of estimates of screening opportunities, optimization, to Financial Investment Decision, to support the development of a robust portfolio of projects for bp. This role sits in the Production and Operations (P & O) Projects organization, centralised Estimating Team. This role will involve engaging with project managers, engineering team, project team, finance, supply chain and other stakeholders to ensure predictable capital estimates for economic modelling of the projects. The role will require flexibility to move to support various types of projects as the need requires to support both the Resilient Hydrocarbon and New Energy portfolios.

What you will deliver

Prepare estimate plans detailing the proposed methodology, required deliverables, timelines and verification activities as appropriate.

Prepare cost estimates ranging from Order of Magnitude through to detailed Project Sanction Estimates, ensuring a full understanding of the technical scope, cost estimate basis, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan, following bp procedures and guidelines.

Participate in the preparation and implementation of the work breakdown structure (WBS).

Develop proposed cost estimate methodology appropriate to project maturity, including identification of cost norms and unit rates required for: engineering/ project management, procurement, construction and fabrication labour hours, productivities, wage rates, construction & installation, and owners’ cost.

Where required, carry out assurance and validation of contractor developed cost estimating deliverables, ensuring consistency against requirements prior to integration into the project cost estimate. Where required, support bid evaluations.

Working with the benchmarking team, prepare the evaluation of the cost estimate against internal and external cost metrics and benchmarks to demonstrate the competitiveness of the project. Support the collection and analysis of cost data.

Develop required estimating deliverables including cost estimating plans, estimate, basis of estimate, benchmarking and supporting materials for independent verification and project reviews.

Facilitate cost risk analysis process (deterministic/ probabilistic Monte Carlo) to ensure that the generated unallocated provision (UAP) and additional unallocated provision (AUAP) levels are reflective of the scale and magnitude of the risks & opportunities.

Interfacing with Finance in developing CAPEX outputs for economic evaluations.

Capture lessons learned.

What you will need to be successful:

Preferred educational qualifications:

Engineering, Project Management, Finance, technical or equivalent degree an advantage

Must have certifications:

Preferred education/certifications:

AACE, APM or PIM qualifications an advantage

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Minimum 5 years in a cost estimating role.

Total years of experience:

8+ years relevant industry experience

Must have experiences/skills :

Experience in the preparation, analysis and presentation of capital cost estimates to management and stakeholders.

Experience of working alongside Supply Chain on bid evaluations (Lump Sum & Reimbursable).

Good communication (oral and written) skills.

Experience with probabilistic estimate risk analysis.

Good to have experiences/skills :

Working in a multi-project environment and managing several work-fronts consecutively

Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviours

Excellent influencing and communication skills

Ability to work under own initiative or as part of a team of estimators

Respectful of a multicultural working environment

Ability to address, mitigate, and resolve conflicts effectively

Ability to work with multiple stakeholders and demonstrate high performance with deliverables

Ability to produce good quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity.

Competent with computers and IT including experience of using standard software (e.g. MS Outlook, MS Teams, MS Word, MS Excel and MS PowerPoint, Power BI an advantage)

You will work with

Production & Refining Projects:

Project Management and Engineering Teams

Engineering, Procurement and Construction Contractors

Multi-discipline Central and Asset Teams

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.