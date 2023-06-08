Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp's strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the Netherlands.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Project Management Group



Estimating Engineer, offshore wind

The position is open posted in the UK and we welcome candidates from Germany as well.

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

You will join us in Technical Project Management where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious renewables targets. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.

As the Estimating Engineer, within Offshore Wind Engineering, you will work on international projects at all stages of planning, alongside experts from consultancies, contractors, government entities and other stakeholders. You will contribute to competitive Biddings (for seabed leases and power offtake agreements), tenders and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) opportunities.

In this role You will:

Prepare cost estimates ranging from high level (Class 5) through to detailed FID Estimates, ensuring a full understanding of the technical scope, cost estimate basis, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan.

Review and validate contractor-developed cost estimating deliverables, ensuring consistency against requirements prior to integration into the project cost estimate.

Participate in the preparation and implementation of the work breakdown structure (WBS); ensuring understanding of the broader scope across all project stages.

Identify cost norms and unit rates required to develop a cost estimate including engineering/ project management, procurement, construction and fabrication labor hours, productivities, wage rates, installation vessels and owners cost.

Working with the benchmarking team, prepare the evaluation of the cost estimate against internal and external cost metrics and benchmarks to demonstrate the competitiveness of the project.

Deliver appropriate stage gate estimates and basis of estimate in Cost and Schedule Reviews and support other technical reviews

Assist in the development of stage gate appropriate Financial Memorandums (FMs)

What You will need to be successful:

Industry Project Experience; minimum 5 years in a cost estimating role

Engineering / Science/ Finance degree or equivalent experience

Experience with offshore wind projects.

Experience in the preparation, analysis and presentation of capital cost estimates to management and stakeholders.

Experience of working alongside procurement teams on bid evaluations

Good communication (oral and written) skills

Experience with probabilistic estimate risk analysis

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Entrepreneurial behaviour to ensure that all possible innovative solutions are taken to optimise the LCoE.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.