Job Summary:

The central Estimating role within Site Projects is responsible for all aspects of standard estimating functions for both projects and TARs at both production and refining sites, including but not limited to; developing internal conceptual and / or detailed estimates typically ranging from $1 to $250m using BP tools and techniques, providing estimate assurance on internal and third party estimates, cost benchmarking, establishing standards, processes and tools, and improve functional organizational and people capability through coaching, training and mentoring.



Job Description:

About the role

Cost estimate development includes developing estimate plans and basis, cost estimate summaries, and identifies and addresses cost estimate uncertainty and risk. The Estimator will review internal, and contractor developed estimates to ensure the estimate is aligned to bp methodology. This role will support various benchmarking activities such as data capture, validating estimates using cost metrics, and supporting site and major project/TAR benchmarking reviews.

Site Projects operates in an agile environment whereby the Estimator will report to the central Discipline Lead for process and development and may be deployed within various project and TAR squads where the squad lead directs day to day activities.

What you will deliver

Estimating

Provide Rough Order of Magnitude (ROM), Conceptual, and Detail estimates based upon project plans and schedules to the site project (and turnaround teams).

Prepare and maintain Basis of Estimate (BOE) for each project.

Support Business Development / Portfolio Management Team (e.g., early screening estimates)

Governance

Provide estimating assurance to total project cost estimates along with auditing contractor and engineering estimates to ensure appropriate cost target setting

Provide estimating support and assurance to TARs and Outages

Ability to support / facilitate Monte Carlo type cost risk assessments to support target setting and project approvals; communicate results

Process

Establish and maintain processes and guides for both projects and TARs in Production and Refining

Maintain compliance with bp published guidelines and common processes as it relates to estimating

Support team with stage gated process and deliverables

Support entities on the efficient development and delivery of their project portfolios

Direct third-party estimating resources working on behalf of bp

Provide project and TAR estimating training to non-practitioners

Provide coaching and mentoring to other estimators

Support Site Projects improvement work-streams including: building and developing capability; standardising and embedding our processes; modernizing our systems; and driving performance

Support the development or maintenance of estimating tools

Benchmarking

Maintain and utilize historical cost database and apply learnings for improved project performance

Assess performance threats and opportunities against both internal and external benchmarks

Support Internal and External Benchmarking Exercises with a third-party company

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having a degree in engineering, finance, or business (or equivalent professional experience) it is important that you also demonstrate:

Knowledge and experience of project cost estimating methodologies and techniques within the oil and gas sector, from project concept through to project execution

Strong organization, teamwork, and communication skills

Familiarity of all project controls disciplines

Experience in Aspen Capital Cost Estimator (ACCE) is strongly desired

Ability to provide technical coaching and mentoring to experienced professionals within the project discipline

