bp utilizes a stage gate approach to projects. At each of the early gates an estimate is required to progress the project. The deployed Estimator is responsible for all aspects of standard estimating functions at the site, including but not limited to, developing internal conceptual and / or detailed estimates ranging from $1 -$100m using BP tools and techniques, providing estimate assurance on third party estimates, and cost benchmarking. Cost estimate development includes developing estimate plans and basis, cost estimate summaries, and identifies and addresses cost estimate uncertainty and risk. The Estimator reviews contractor developed estimates to ensure the estimate is aligned to bp methodology. This role will support various benchmarking activities such as data capture, validating estimates using cost metrics, and supporting site and major project benchmarking reviews. The Estimator will report to the central Estimating Team Lead for process and development and will be deployed within the site business support squad where the squad leader (typically the site project controls manager) directs day to day activities.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Estimating

Provide Rough Order of Magnitude (ROM), Conceptual, and Detail estimates based upon project plans and schedules to the site project (and turnaround teams).

Prepare and maintain Basis of Estimate (BOE) for each project.

Support Business Development / Portfolio Management Team (e.g., early screening estimates)

Support and validate Change Management requests.

Establish craft labour rates and productivity and location factors, for estimating purposes.

Governance

Provide estimating assurance to total project cost estimates along with auditing contractor and engineering estimates to ensure appropriate cost target setting.

Provide estimating support and assurance to TARs and Outages

Ability to support / facilitate Monte Carlo type cost risk assessments to support target setting and project approvals; communicate results.

Process

Maintain compliance with bp published guidelines and common processes as it relates to estimating.

Develop & maintain site estimating tools, templates, procedures, and guidelines.

Support team with stage gated process and deliverables.

Work with Project Team resources to complete all closeout requirements, including lessons learned exercises.

Direct third-party estimating resources working on behalf of bp.

Benchmarking

Maintain and utilize historical cost database and apply learnings for improved project performance.

Support Internal and External Benchmarking Exercises with a third-party company.

Essential Education/Experience:

Bachelor’s / University degree in an engineering, finance, or business discipline or equivalent professional experience

Estimating practitioner within the oil and gas sector

Demonstrated strong organization, teamwork, and communication skills.

Familiarity of all project controls disciplines

Experience in Aspen Capital Cost Estimator (ACCE) is strongly desired.

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



