Job summary

Responsible for developing conceptual and detailed project cost estimates using bp tools and techniques including preparing risk analysis and reporting to ensure estimates are consistent with bp estimating policy, procedures, and processes and contributing to the development of expertise within the estimating discipline & to the definition of expected bp standards.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Responsible for developing conceptual and detailed project cost estimates using bp tools and techniques including preparing risk analysis and reporting to ensure estimates are consistent with bp estimating policy, procedures, and processes and contributing to the development of expertise within the estimating discipline & to the definition of expected bp standards.



Job Description:

This is a new role within the Site Projects andTARs (Turnaround) Estimating discipline. bp utilises a stage gate approach for TARs which require estimates at certain decision points. The TAR Estimator’s role includes supporting the preparation of TAR estimates at both refining and production sites globally, championing standardisation at all sites (WBS, processes, norms, etc.), support governance and verification activities, coaches and mentors TAR cost engineers, and assists in the development of benchmarking data.

This role will involve collaborating with the TAR advisors, TAR and project teams, site TAR cost engineers, both central and deployed estimating resources, both cost and schedule discipline leads, and other stakeholders at 6 refineries and 7 production sites. The TAR Estimator will report to the TAR Estimating Lead for process and development, and may be deployed within various TAR squads.

Key Accountabilities:

Estimating

Working with the TAR cost engineers to develop predictable estimates aligned to the global common process, ensuring a consistent approach and methodology is employed with suitable basis documentation.

Ensuring suitable Estimate Plans and Basis of Estimate (BOE) are developed.

Supports the development of standard cost norms and unit rates.

Develop TA cost estimates for all AACE classification ranges.

Governance

Supports governance and verification activities with the TAR advisors and estimating resources.

Supports the evaluation of threats and opportunities to determine contingency and management reserve.

Provide estimating support and assurance to TARs and Outages.

Ability to support / facilitate Monte Carlo type cost risk assessments to support target setting and project approvals.

Support and validate Change Management requests.

Process

Supporting the standardisation activities across the portfolio, including estimating guides, work instructions, tools, and templates.

Support the TAR team with stage gated process and deliverables.

Benchmarking

Supports benchmarking of the estimate against internal and external data.

Support the development and maintenance of a historical cost database.

Support Internal and External Benchmarking Exercises.

Supports gathering closeout data.

Essential Education/Experience:

Relevant TAR estimating experience.

Bachelor’s / University degree in an engineering, finance, or business discipline or equivalent professional experience.

Estimating practitioner within the oil and gas sector.

Proven strong organization, teamwork, and communication skills.

Familiarity of all project controls disciplines.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

