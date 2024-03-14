Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Estimator

Estimator

Estimator

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ076896
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Project Management Group


Job Description:

What you will deliver

  • Provide all classifications of estimates to the site project or turnaround teams

  • Prepare and maintain Basis of Estimate (BOE) for each project and TAR estimate

  • Prepare and maintain an estimate plan for each project and TAR estimate

  • Support Business Development / Portfolio Management Team (e.g., early screening estimates)

  • Support the estimating assurance of contractor and engineering estimates to ensure appropriate cost target setting

  • Ability to support / facilitate Monte Carlo type cost uncertainty assessments to support target setting & project approvals and communicate results

  • Supporting the standardisation activities across the portfolio, including estimating guides, work instructions, tools, and templates

  • Maintain compliance with bp published guidelines and common processes as it relates to estimating

  • Support team with stage gated process and deliverables

  • Support entities on the efficient development and delivery of their project portfolios

  • Maintain and utilize historical cost database and apply learnings for improved project performance 

  • Assess performance threats and opportunities utilising both internal and external benchmarks 

  • Support Internal and External Benchmarking Exercises

  • Support gathering closeout data

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

  • Engineering or technical degree

Preferred education/certifications:

  • PMI PMP, Charted Engineer

Minimum years of relevant experience:

  • 6 Years of onshore and/or offshore estimating

  • +1 Years working in TAR Projects

  • +1 Years working on Oil and Gas projects

Total years of experience:

  • 6-12 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

  • Demonstrated knowledge and experience of project and/or TAR cost estimating methodologies and techniques within the oil and gas sector covering class 5 through class 2 estimating

  • Proficiency using project systems and databases, especially Microsoft Excel and SAP

  • Experience in Aspen Capital Cost Estimator (ACCE) is desired 

  • Power BI, data manipulation and data visualization experience

  • Familiarity of all project controls disciplines

  • Demonstrated strong organization, teamwork, and communication skills 

  • Able to provide technical coaching and mentoring to experienced professionals within the project discipline


Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp