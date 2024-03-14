Entity:Production & Operations
What you will deliver
Provide all classifications of estimates to the site project or turnaround teams
Prepare and maintain Basis of Estimate (BOE) for each project and TAR estimate
Prepare and maintain an estimate plan for each project and TAR estimate
Support Business Development / Portfolio Management Team (e.g., early screening estimates)
Support the estimating assurance of contractor and engineering estimates to ensure appropriate cost target setting
Ability to support / facilitate Monte Carlo type cost uncertainty assessments to support target setting & project approvals and communicate results
Supporting the standardisation activities across the portfolio, including estimating guides, work instructions, tools, and templates
Maintain compliance with bp published guidelines and common processes as it relates to estimating
Support team with stage gated process and deliverables
Support entities on the efficient development and delivery of their project portfolios
Maintain and utilize historical cost database and apply learnings for improved project performance
Assess performance threats and opportunities utilising both internal and external benchmarks
Support Internal and External Benchmarking Exercises
Support gathering closeout data
What you will need to be successful
Engineering or technical degree
PMI PMP, Charted Engineer
6 Years of onshore and/or offshore estimating
+1 Years working in TAR Projects
+1 Years working on Oil and Gas projects
6-12 Years
Demonstrated knowledge and experience of project and/or TAR cost estimating methodologies and techniques within the oil and gas sector covering class 5 through class 2 estimating
Proficiency using project systems and databases, especially Microsoft Excel and SAP
Experience in Aspen Capital Cost Estimator (ACCE) is desired
Power BI, data manipulation and data visualization experience
Familiarity of all project controls disciplines
Demonstrated strong organization, teamwork, and communication skills
Able to provide technical coaching and mentoring to experienced professionals within the project discipline
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
