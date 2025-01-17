Estimator - Site Projects & TAR - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

About us

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

About the role

The role is responsible for all aspects of standard estimating functions for projects and/or TARs at production and refining sites, including but not limited to; developing internal conceptual and / or detailed estimates using bp tools and techniques, providing estimate assurance on internal and third-party estimates, cost benchmarking, establishing standards, processes and tools, and improve functional organizational and people capability through coaching, training and mentoring.

What you will deliver

Provide Rough Order of Magnitude (ROM), Conceptual, and detail estimates based upon project plans and schedules to the site projects and/or turnaround teams.

Prepare and maintain Basis of Estimate (BOE) for each project/ TAR.

Support Business Development / Portfolio Management Team (e.g., early screening estimates)

Provide estimating assurance to total project cost estimates along with auditing contractor and engineering estimates to ensure appropriate cost target setting

Ability to support / facilitate Monte Carlo type cost risk assessments to support target setting & project/TAR approvals and communicate results

Establish and maintain processes and guides for projects/ TAR.

Maintain compliance with bp published guidelines and common processes as it relates to estimating

Support team with stage gated process and deliverables

Support entities on the efficient development and delivery of their project/ TAR portfolios

Direct third-party estimating resources working on behalf of bp

Provide estimating training to non-practitioners, coaching and mentoring to other estimators

Support Site Projects and/or TARs improvement work-streams including building and developing capability; standardising and embedding our processes; modernizing our systems; and driving performance

Support the development or maintenance of estimating tools

Maintain and utilize historical cost database and apply learnings for improved project/TAR performance

Assess performance threats and opportunities against both internal and external benchmarks

Support Internal and External Benchmarking Exercises with a third-party company.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Engineering or technical degree

Preferred education/certifications:

PMI PMP, Charted Engineer

Minimum years of relevant experience:

4 Years

+1 Years working in TAR Projects

+1 Years working on Oil and Gas projects

Total years of experience:

6+ Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Demonstrated knowledge and experience of cost estimating methodologies and techniques within the oil and gas sector, from concept through to execution

Proficiency using project systems and databases, especially Microsoft Excel and SAP

Experience in Aspen Capital Cost Estimator (ACCE) is strongly desired

Power BI, data manipulation and data visualization experience

Familiarity of all project controls disciplines

Demonstrated strong organization, teamwork, and communication skills

Able to provide technical coaching and mentoring to experienced professionals within the project discipline

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

NA

% travel requirements

0 to 25%, including international travel

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Aspen Capital Cost Estimator (ACCE), Aspen Capital Cost Estimator (ACCE), Basis of Estimate (BOE), Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost Estimates, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Deliverables Management, Design development and delivery, Excel Reports, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Microsoft Power Business Intelligence (BI), Monte Carlo Methods, Oil and Gas Accounting, Oil and Gas Extraction, Oil and Gas Industry, Oil and Gas Production, Oil and Gas Upstream, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project Cost Estimations {+ 19 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.