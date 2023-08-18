Ethics & Compliance Analyst

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for acting as a dedicated category resource, providing analyst support for category strategy development (category aligned) using sound category management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

In 2020, bp announced an exciting new purpose and strategy, commencing an evolution of the company from an integrated oil company to an integrated energy company. With a target of net zero by 2050 or sooner, embracing business models which reduce carbon emissions whilst delivering sustained economic returns are essential to our transition being successful.

Reporting to the Ethics & Compliance Senior Advisor, the Ethics & Compliance (E&C) Analyst role supports global risk management activities of the Finance – procurement business. In this role, you will develop and embed critical ‘first line of defence’ risk management activities in support of the Counterparty Due Diligence (CDD) program and our lead Ethics and Compliance Liaison (ECL) through performance of numerous key elements of the functional E&C plan.

E&C focus areas will shift depending on the needs of Finance – procurement E&C development agenda, maturity of risk mitigation programs and procurement strategy.

Key Responsibilities

Improve and embed functional engagement of counterparty risk management, including high-risk agents (HRA), through effective change management and fit-for-purpose reporting

Drive CDD operational excellence between procurement, business, GBS, Legal and group E&C through building collaborative relationships

Support leading ECL through identification, assessment, and monitoring of all Ethics and Compliance risks

Resolve key risks through development and implementation of the annual E&C plan, in conjunction with the lead ECL

Embed E&C ‘first line of defence’ activities within procurement, in alignment with E&C policy requirements, through an established change management plan

Clearly and consistently demonstrate ‘who we are’, our Code of Conduct, and act as a model for E&C within procurement

Job Requirements

The successful candidate will have degree level education or equivalent, with 5-7 years of relevant procurement or E&C combined experience. You must understand the role of effective ethics and compliance and are passionate about the agenda. To succeed in this role, you must possess:

Effective communication skills with the ability to build relationships based on trust

Ability to maintain confidentiality of sensitive information

Strong strategic skills and well-developed business acumen to think, act and influence in ways that support sustainable E&C culture in the business

Comfortable analyzing data and discerning trends and themes to craft activities to improve and embed ethics and compliance culture across the business entities/sub-entities

Ability to lead and supervise the development and implementation of ethics and compliance strategies, plans and programs

Confident to speak up when there are risks to the company’s reputation or regulatory compliance

Respected by peers and recognised as a positive role model of bp's ‘who we are’ values

Desirable Criteria

Ability to access and influence senior leaders to discuss E&C activities and issues with the ability to provide practical solutions

Strong presentation skills and ability to challenge senior business leaders when needed

Strong risk management and mitigation capability

Ability to evaluate the impact of changes in the bp code of conduct, policies, regulations or standards on a businesses’ commercial, reputational and regulatory environment

Why join us ?

We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to promoting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We know that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent wellbeing benefits, among many others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Compliance and assurance documentation, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical Business, Ethics, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Product compliance assurance, Product compliance risk management, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.