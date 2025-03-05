Ethics & Compliance (E&C) Integration Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

bp's business integrators and enablers (collectively, entities), as the first line of defence are responsible for managing their own ethics and compliance risks. As part of bp’s second line, E&C provides independent risk-based oversight of bp’s entities and reports to its board of directors and executive leadership team regarding the management of ethics and compliance across the group.

The E&C integration team as part of E&C works with managing ECLs, ECLs and business leaders to provide pragmatic advice, proactive support and strong leadership to bp regarding effective management of E&C programmes and risks.

Join our Ethics and Compliance Team and advance your career as a

E&C INTEGRATION MANAGER

The role requires the confidence, energy and experience to lead with minimal supervision and the interpersonal skills to thrive in a collaborative environment alongside other E&C professionals and functional teams (e.g., procurement, audit). It also requires the ability and desire to work in a fast-paced environment and manage a diverse workload. Responsible for effectively working with bp’s first line of defence to integrate elements of bp’s E&C program across bp’s global businesses and functions.

​In this role You will:

Act as a key partner to assigned businesses areas and/or regions to integrate effective E&C risk management practices and processes through offering sound and practical advice and solutions, coaching and support to managing ECLs (Ethics & Compliance Liaisons), and leadership teams

Maintain an independent view of business and/or region E&C risk and programme effectiveness

Maintain awareness of concerns and investigations, engaging with business integrity and ECLs as appropriate

Contribute to large-scale central integration team initiatives by generating ideas, leading projects to implement them and collaborating with colleagues and related functions on other projects

Provide training or developing informational resources on key compliance risks and other issues

Role modelling bp’s Who we are beliefs and embed our code

What You will need to be successful:

University degree or equivalent experience preferably in management, psychology, consulting or similar.

approximately 8 years of experience in Ethics & Compliance risk management (other applicable experience will be considered) Ability to demonstrate integrity, courage and sound judgement

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a team player working in a global environment.

Ability to quickly learn and understand technical areas, operations and processes across bp’s businesses

Great communication and interpersonal skills – with ability to impact and influence at all levels of the organization

Ability to develop and deliver training materials

Effective prioritization, problem-solving and planning skill

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Client Counseling, Communication, Conflict Management, Courage, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Global trend analysis across society, economies and structures, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.