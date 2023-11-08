Ethics & Compliance Lead, Brazil

This role is not eligible for relocation

Ethics & Compliance Group



The Ethics & Compliance Lead is responsible for advising bp entities and sub-entities in Brazil on ethics and compliance initiatives and adherence to policy, using advanced technical knowledge and experience to ensure conformance to all related internal and external policies and regulations and to help embed the BP ethics and compliance culture.50% Rio de Janeiro and 50% Sao Paulo, location to be defined.



The Lead Ethics and Compliance Liaison (LECL) leads and sets the agenda for bp’s entities and sub-entities in Brazil, supporting RC&S, biofuels Growth, Castrol, and P&O. As the LECL, the role works closely with the Managing ECLs for Gas & Low Carbon (G&LC) and Customers & Products (C&P) to drive a establish and maintain a strong E&C culture in Brazil. The role will also participate in country leadership teams for bp entities and sub-entities operating in Brazil.

Assess and balance ethics and compliance risks at entity and sub-entity levels with focus areas in order to establish an effective ethics and compliance agenda and programme.

In conjunction with the Managing Ethics and Compliance Liaison, design and deliver an annual E&C plans for all entities and sub-entities in Brazil as part of the wider Brazil ethics and compliance programme.

Support and input to the Risk Management process by working with the Running ECL, Legal and group E&C colleagues (including E&C Manager) to agree risk ratings and associated action plans, including NOJV Exposure Management Plan management of E&C risks.

Ensure entities and sub-entity in Brazil are appropriately risk-rated to undergo E&C training, ensure overseeing of completion of training assigned to staff with the bp Learning Team.

Partner with Managing ECL and E&C Manager (ECM), discussing high profile issues, and ensuring that entity and sub-entity considerations are included in policy development, and that issues receive senior and central support as required.

Act as a point of contact in bp entities and sub-entities in Brazil for E&C enquiries and advice. Identify and prioritize key themes and trends (e. g. Pulse surveys, E&C Register, Transparency International country scores) relevant to all bp Brazil operations.

Work with entity communications leads, to focus on embedding the bp Code and planning and implementing activities which reinforce a 'speak up' culture and build employee awareness of and commitment to ethics and compliance.

Develop content for input entity and sub-entity Ethics and Compliance Committees and ensure resulting actions are delivered in a timely basis.

Work closely with Business Integrity Team and support appropriate case reporting, triaging and resolution for entity and sub-entity, identifying country risk trends and escalating based on materiality, complexity and operational impact to the Managing ECL and ECM.

Coordinate and lead a network of part-time ECLs and E&C Champions who will assist in the delivery of the E&C agendas for entities and sub-entities in Brazil.

Coordinate with central Ethics & Compliance to conduct E&C assurance and other reviews to assess the effectiveness of Brazil’s E&C programs at dealing with the E&C principle risks.

Bachelor’s degree required; master’s degree preferred.

A can-do attitude, supported by strong prioritization, problem-solving and planning skills with ability to see the big picture and follow through on delivery.

Ability to build and drive networks and using influence to deliver through others in a collaborative way.

Courage to take on sensitive issues, demonstrating strong ethics and values.

Technical knowledge and experience of handling relevant ethics and compliance risks, including but not limited to-Anti-Bribery and Corruption, Anti-Money laundering, Competition and Antitrust, International Trade Regulations, NOJV risk management, Labor Rights & Modern Slavery and Data Privacy.

Demonstrated ability to build trusted relationships and track-record of effective influence at senior levels of the organization, and ability to tailor style and adapt approach to the business needs.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to apply these skills at all levels of the organization and with key external collaborators.

English fluency - Verbal and written communication

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent benefits, and more!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Communication, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, English Language, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, People Management, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.