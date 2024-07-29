Ethics & Compliance Lead - Technology, Pune

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Description:

At bp we are committed to doing the right thing. Ethics & Compliance (E&C) works to:

manage E&C related risks (Anti Money Laundering, Anti Bribery & Corruption, Competition and International Trade Regulations – export controls & trade sanctions)

integrate our Code of Conduct and ‘who we are’ culture framework

manage concerns (allegations of breaches of our Code of Conduct)

The ECL for the Pune Technology team (reporting to Digital Security) plays a key role in supporting the Technology Managing ECL to integrate ethics and compliance in the Pune Technology team. The ECL will embed ethics & compliance in the daily management and strategic planning of the Pune Technology team to operate in accordance with bp’s Code of Conduct and ‘who we are’ culture framework.

Technology is making a difference in bp’s plans to invest in today’s energy system and help build tomorrow’s. Our purpose is to create, grow and deliver innovation at pace so that we can contribute as we grow the value of bp.

Role summary

The ECL supports the Technology teams in Pune in embedding ethics and compliance in their organization by:

• reporting to the Managing ECL Technology to align E&C activities in Pune Technology teams with Technology’s E&C priorities

• promoting our code, 'Who we are’ and speak-up culture

• serving as a speak up channel for concerns

• acting as the key business touchpoint for ethics and compliance enquiries, advice and assurance for the Pune Technology team

• participating in the concerns management and investigations process for the Pune Technology team in partnership with the Managing ECL Technology

Key accountabilities

Risk identification, monitoring and reporting

• Identification, assessment and monitoring of all Ethics and Compliance risks for the Pune Technology team, and as appropriate, supporting Counterparty Due Diligence (CDD), High Risk Agents (HRAs) Non Operated Joint Ventures (NOJV) management

Analyzing relevant Ethics and Compliance registers and intervening if red flags emerge to minimise the ethics and compliance related risks

• Support the development and implementation of an ethics and compliance plan for the Pune Technology team

• Provide functional assurance on E&C risks in the annual review of risk management reporting (RMR) process in conjunction with Managing ECL Technology, Group ethics and compliance, legal and Technology teams

Communications and knowledge sharing

• Lead E&C moments across Technology teams in Pune in conjunction with Pune E&C Champions

• Work with the Managing ECL Technology and appropriate communications partner, to incorporate ethics and compliance into Pune Technology team’s annual communications plan

Work with Pune and India ECLs to co-ordinate cross business E&C activities, e.g. E&C week

• Share best practices and lessons learned with the Managing ECL Technology as well as with the wider ECL community and the Group E&C team

• Support business-level insights and actions that arise from the identification of weak signals related to the ethics and compliance/'Who we are’ indicators

Lead (in partnership with the Managing ECL Technology and other members of the Technology E&C team) the E&C champions network for Technology (organizing speakers for update calls, reminding champions

Ethical behaviours and leadership

• Clearly and consistently demonstrate your commitment to our code and 'Who we are’.

• Act as the “face of E&C” in the business and the ‘go to’ expert for support on ethics and compliance matters

Represent E&C in the Pune Technology Leadership Table

• Act as a speak up channel and promote a healthy speak up culture

Concerns management and business integrity investigations

• ECL Pune Technology will work in partnership with the Managing ECL Technology to reviewing Concerns that are referred to them, participating in Triage, and drafting relevant recommendations

Key attributes and core skills

Impact and Influencing

• able to access and influence senior leaders to discuss E&C activities and issues with the ability to provide practical solutions

• strong presentation skills and ability to respectfully challenge senior business leaders when needed

• ability to maintain a level of independence to speak up when there are risks to the company’s reputation or regulatory compliance

• able to lead and supervise the development and implementation of ethics and compliance strategies, plans and programmes

• ability to work collaboratively with stakeholders across business and functions to support ethics and compliance

Business acumen

• strong strategic skills and well-developed business acumen to think, act and influence in ways that support sustainable E&C culture in the business

• demonstrate practical decision making to support the business while maintaining E&C programme compliance

• strong risk management and mitigation capability

• able to evaluate the impact of changes in the bp code of conduct, policies, regulations or standards on a businesses’ commercial, reputational and regulatory environment

• comfortable analyzing data and discerning trends and themes to design activities to improve ethics and compliance culture across the business entities/sub-entities



Skills:

