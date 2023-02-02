Ethics & Compliance Advisor

Job summary

The Ethics and Compliance (E&C) Analyst is responsible for working with the E&C team to implement an effective and consistent compliance program in relation to a particular bench or set of benches for their respective product area. The primary components of the role are to provide accurate, consistent and timely advice and guidance to the oil trading and origination business. The role will liaise with other E&C team members to ensure strong relationships and knowledge sharing across E&C. The Compliance Analyst is responsible for working with the E&C leadership to implement an effective and consistent E&C program in relation to a particular bench or set of benches for their respective product area. The primary components of the role are to provide accurate, consistent and timely advice and guidance to the business. The role will liaise with other Compliance team members to ensure strong relationships and knowledge sharing across E&C.

You will have the exciting opportunity to:

Identify, assess, monitor ethical compliance risks and requirements applicable to the trading and origination business;

Monitor trading activity on exchanges to ensure alignment with Exchange rules and regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions, including China and Singapore;

Support training on regulatory and compliance requirements and bp’s policies and procedures related to trading compliance, including on all relevant financial services and market abuse regulations;

Monitor developments and proposals and assist with the planning and the implementations of changes into respective business groups;

Support activities in relation to the risk-based monitoring programme and ensure that record keeping supports actions taken and any recommendations made, including but not limited to: Developing relationships/partnerships with the business and other enabling functions, establishing compliance as an enabling business partner; Build strong working relationships with other E&C team members to ensure effective knowledge sharing and timely resolution of questions or incidents; Provide E&C advice and oversight to the implementation of projects within the area; and Assist the business to identify and mitigate risks involved in new business activity.



Knowledge and understanding of traded products, markets and strategies, both physical and paper based trading.

A background in oil products and/or trading would be a strong advantage.

Experience, knowledge and understanding of financial regulations, exchange rules, relevant laws and managing regulatory relationships (specific knowledge or experience of the Australian and Japanese financial services frameworks preferred).

Experience of designing and conducting compliance monitoring and surveillance activity.

Ability to demonstrate integrity, courage and sound judgement.

Ability to impact and influence at all levels of the organization.

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a team player working in a global and fast-paced environment.

Strong problem-solving skills with critical thinking ability to see the next step and follow through on operational detail.

Great communication and interpersonal skills – capable of advising on E&C matters and adopting a variety of styles to achieve the desired result and build consensus with diverse partners.

Excellent analytical and report drafting skills with attention to detail.

Ability to develop and deliver training material.

About you:You will have a relevant University degree or equivalent working experience.It would also be essential that you have: