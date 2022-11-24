Ethics & Compliance Manager

Responsible for advising the businesses and functions on ethics and compliance initiatives and adherence to policy, using advanced technical knowledge and experience to ensure conformance to all related internal and external policies and regulations and to help embed the BP ethics and compliance culture.
Role Synopsis
The Ethics and Compliance Manager (ECM) leads and sets the agenda for bp Pulse in China, supporting the General Manager AsPac to lead the E&C activities of bp Pulse in China. This full-time role also supports Mobility Convenience & Midstream activities in China on a shared basis. As the Ethics & Compliance Liaison (ECL) for both businesses in China, the role works closely with the Global ECL for bp Pulse (Global ECL), the Lead ECL (Lead ECL) for MC&M As Pac and the Vice President E&C Customers & Products. The role will also participate in the wider China Country Leadership Team forum relating to ethics and compliance activities across all bp businesses in China.
Key Accountabilities