Ethics & Compliance Manager

Job summary

Responsible for advising the businesses and functions on ethics and compliance initiatives and adherence to policy, using advanced technical knowledge and experience to ensure conformance to all related internal and external policies and regulations and to help embed the BP ethics and compliance culture.

Role Synopsis

The Ethics and Compliance Manager (ECM) leads and sets the agenda for bp Pulse in China, supporting the General Manager AsPac to lead the E&C activities of bp Pulse in China. This full-time role also supports Mobility Convenience & Midstream activities in China on a shared basis. As the Ethics & Compliance Liaison (ECL) for both businesses in China, the role works closely with the Global ECL for bp Pulse (Global ECL), the Lead ECL (Lead ECL) for MC&M As Pac and the Vice President E&C Customers & Products. The role will also participate in the wider China Country Leadership Team forum relating to ethics and compliance activities across all bp businesses in China.



Key Accountabilities

Assess and balance bp Pulse and MC&M ethic and compliance risks in China with focus areas in order to establish an effective ethics and compliance agenda and programme in China.

In conjunction with the Global ECL, Lead ECL and VP E&C C&P, design and deliver an annual E&C plan for bp Pulse and MC&M in China as part of the wider global bp Pulse and MC&M As Pac ethics and compliance programme.

Support and input to the Risk Management process by working with the Global ECL, Lead ECL, VP E&C C&P, Legal and group E&C colleagues to agree risk ratings and associated action plans.

Ensure bp Pulse and MC&M staff in China are appropriately risk-rated to undergo E&C training, ensure overseeing of completion of training assigned to staff with the bp Learning Team.

Partner with Global ECL, Lead ECL, VP E&C C&P, discussing high profile issues, and ensuring that bp Pulse China and MC&M China considerations are included in policy development, and that issues receive senior and central support as required.

Act as a point of contact in bp Pulse and MC&M As Pac for E&C enquiries and advice in China.

Identify and prioritize key themes and trends (e. g. Pulse surveys, E&C Register, Transparency International country scores) in China.

Work with bp Pulse and MC&M China communications leads, to focus on embedding the bp Code and planning and implementing activities which reinforce a 'speak up' culture and build employee awareness of and commitment to ethics and compliance in China.

Develop content for input into the bp Pulse and MC&M As Pac Ethics and Compliance Committees and ensuring that actions in relation to China are delivered in a timely basis.

Work closely with As Pac Business Integrity Team and to support appropriate case reporting, triaging and resolution for bp Pulse China and MC&M China, identifying country risk trends and escalating based on materiality, complexity and operational impact to the Global ECL, Lead ECL and VP E&C C&P.

Essential Education

At least Bachelor’s degree, Master and MBA preferred

Essential experience and job requirements